Urevbu Contemporary Welcomes Back Collectors and Patrons with a New Exhibition

Urevbu Contemporary, located in Memphis, TN in the South Main Arts District, has announced its first collective exhibition of 2021 titled "dis/contented realities" featuring emerging Black artists to watch from Cameroon, Nigeria and the US.

The exhibition launches with a private view for gallery collectors and other invited guests on Friday, February 5. The public opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb 6 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm, but strictly by appointment, due to COVID regulations. Those interested in attending the opening reception are required to make an appointment online or by contacting the gallery directly.

The exhibition will be on view through March 31, 2021.

dis/contented realities presents a bold range of works from five emerging artists: Sophia Azoige (Nigeria), Samuel Dallé (Cameroon), Árá Deinde (Nigeria), Amarachi Odimba (Nigeria) and Kaylyn Webster (US). Though the paintings in the exhibition are unified by their figurative imagery, each of the artists approaches their subject from a fresh perspective according to their own individual aesthetic, representing a spectrum of styles ranging from the abstract to the naturalistic. Through layers of oil and acrylic--and in some cases, unexpected media, like Ankara fabric, the paintings of dis/contented realities are informed by the rich, personal histories and experiences of the artists who represent them.

Confronting issues of race and identity, immigration and diaspora, beauty and friendship, the themes grapple with issues of our present. While some of the artists in the exhibition advocate for a restructuring of reality, others stimulate their audience to confront the political and social landscape. dis/contented realities places these paintings in conversation with one another, allowing the viewer to appreciate and explore the connections and the conflicts of the artists' respective viewpoints.