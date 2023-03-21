Urevbu Contemporary Announced as Title Sponsor For Inaugural Black Arts & Wine Festival

Cynthia Daniels & Co is delighted to announce Urevbu Contemporary as title sponsor for its inaugural Black Arts & Wine Festival to be held on the lawn at MoSH, the Museum of Science & History (formerly the Pink Palace Museum), on Sunday, April 23.

Ticket holders will experience visual art by 20 Black creatives while sampling wine and liquors from 20 Black-owned wine brands. Expect to shop with 15 additional lifestyle and food vendors while enjoying vibes from a local favorite, DJ ZOOM.

Platinum ticket holders receive a branded wine glass, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, a "spirits tasting" and a custom charcuterie box. Platinum tickets are already sold out. General admission tickets are 50 USD and still available on Eventbrite .

Urevbu Contemporary will offer an elevated art experience for platinum ticket holders inside the museum's rotunda area. "Supporting the festival just made sense", said Sheila Urevbu, owner of Urevbu Contemporary. The cultural and artistic intent of the festival directly correlates with the gallery's mission and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of one of the many significant events Cynthia curates for the city.

The April 23 festival will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to draw over 500 attendees. "The festival will highlight home grown talent that people typically travel to experience. We'll show the beauty of Memphis and feature Urevbu Contemporary, a long standing Black owned art gallery whose mission is presenting culturally significant exhibitions and experiences that inspire an appreciation for diversity and culture," said Daniels, owner and chief event strategist of the noteworthy event planning and design company.

"With the influx of Black-owned wineries opening up since the pandemic and more entrepreneurs following their passion to start wine companies, I felt it was important to bring this culture to Memphis .We also have many talented visual artists and this was the perfect platform pairing to give them exposure to a new audience," she continued.

"We are stronger when there is collaboration and partnership. The festival heightens awawreness of local creatives and celebrates how art transcends our differences. It's an opportunity to come together and celebrate what makes us unique," said Sheila Urevbu.