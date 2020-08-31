Theatre Memphis Receives Top Honors at Ostranders

Theatre Memphis was awarded nine top honors at the 37th annual Ostrander Awards on Sunday, August 31, 2020.

Theatre Memphis was awarded nine top honors at the 37th annual Ostrander Awards on Sunday, August 31, 2020.

Named after the late Memphis actor Jim Ostrander, the awards are given to recognize excellence in the Memphis theatre community and were held virtually this year and represented a shortened season of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Contemporary Media and ArtsMemphis since the inception, the Ostranders are determined by a panel of judges who represent the arts community and devote their time to attending the shows, nominating participants, scoring, discussing and choosing the winners.

The awards given to Theatre Memphis this year include:

Jack Yates - Best Scenic Design / Musical: Cats

Mandy Heath - Best Lighting Design / Drama: A Few Good Men

Mandy Heath - Best Lighting Design / Musical: Mamma Mia!

Amie Eoff and Andre Bruce Ward - Best Costume Design / Musical: Cats

Karen Reeves and Brooklyn Reeves - Best Hair and Makeup Design / Musical: Cats

Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - Best Choreography / Musical: Cats

Crystal Brothers - Best Featured Performer / Musical: Cats

Stephen Garrett - Best Leading Performer / Drama: A Few Good Men

Cats - Best Production / Musical

Other award that were issued that have Theatre Memphis connections are:

Jared Johnson (Board Member) - Otis Smith Legacy Dance Award

Christina Hendricks (Volunteer) - Behind the Scenes Award

Ann Marie Hall (Director/Actor) - Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award

Jason Eschhofen (Musical Director) - Larry Riley Rising Star Award

Dennis Whitehead Darling (Board Member) - Best Direction of a Musical (Hattiloo Theatre)

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You