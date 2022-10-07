Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship Winner Announced

André Johnson III, a junior at the University of Memphis in the Department Theatre and Dance majoring in Theatre, has been tapped as the recipient of the first Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship award. André's enthusiasm and dedication to create a path for himself in the theatre environment stood out as a beacon to those who believe in themselves and hard work, according to the scholarship selection committee.

Debbie Litch, Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis lauds, "An actor, singer, playwright and promoter, André's broad experience and talent proved that the scholarship support would be put to great use to help this young man pursue his dreams and pay tribute to his community. His path to his goal has taken him through the Stax Music Academy, Southwest Tennessee Community College, and now the U of M where his mentors commend him for his resilience and optimism."

As a national leader among community theaters, and one of the oldest in the United States, Theatre Memphis created the Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship to be awarded annually to an individual for up to $2,500 to make an artistic dream come true when the aspiring designee is working to advance an aspect(s) of performance art through education or training, thereby, fostering the ongoing growth of community arts in Memphis and the MidSouth. The scholarship honors the contributions that Presley has made to the arts community and underscores the commitment to helping artists pursue their heart's desire. The 2022 cash award and a commissioned commemorative medallion created by Jin and John Powell will be officially presented in November.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.