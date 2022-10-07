Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship Winner Announced

The Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship to be awarded annually to an individual for up to $2,500 to make an artistic dream come true.

Register for Memphis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

André Johnson III, a junior at the University of Memphis in the Department Theatre and Dance majoring in Theatre, has been tapped as the recipient of the first Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship award. André's enthusiasm and dedication to create a path for himself in the theatre environment stood out as a beacon to those who believe in themselves and hard work, according to the scholarship selection committee.

Debbie Litch, Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis lauds, "An actor, singer, playwright and promoter, André's broad experience and talent proved that the scholarship support would be put to great use to help this young man pursue his dreams and pay tribute to his community. His path to his goal has taken him through the Stax Music Academy, Southwest Tennessee Community College, and now the U of M where his mentors commend him for his resilience and optimism."

As a national leader among community theaters, and one of the oldest in the United States, Theatre Memphis created the Theatre Memphis Priscilla Presley Scholarship to be awarded annually to an individual for up to $2,500 to make an artistic dream come true when the aspiring designee is working to advance an aspect(s) of performance art through education or training, thereby, fostering the ongoing growth of community arts in Memphis and the MidSouth. The scholarship honors the contributions that Presley has made to the arts community and underscores the commitment to helping artists pursue their heart's desire. The 2022 cash award and a commissioned commemorative medallion created by Jin and John Powell will be officially presented in November.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

Visit our website: www.theatrememphis.org

Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.




More Hot Stories For You


ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre MemphisARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre Memphis
September 29, 2022

Arsenic and Old Lace, the outrageous and comedic play by Joseph Kesselring, comes to the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre October 14 – 30, 2022.
TN Shakespeare Company Launches 6th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: MACBETHTN Shakespeare Company Launches 6th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: MACBETH
September 22, 2022

Returning for its sixth annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) stages a mystical, modern-dress Macbeth in nine different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area from October 6-23.  
​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre Presents KILL MOVE PARADISE Beginning October 14​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre Presents KILL MOVE PARADISE Beginning October 14
September 20, 2022

​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre presents Kill Move Paradise a play by James Ijames. Directed by Ekundayo Bandele. Running October 14 – 30, 2022.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Now Playing at Theatre MemphisMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Now Playing at Theatre Memphis
September 19, 2022

Much Ado About Nothing, one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, will twist and shout to the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis September 16 - October 2, 2022.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.