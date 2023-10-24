Theatre Memphis Leadership Honored with Highest State Award

On October 17, 2023, Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch was presented with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Leadership Award. The award is given for Theatre Arts Administration which recognized her guidance of Theatre Memphis over a 20-year period to include financial stability and growth, consistent artistic excellence, and the 2020 renovation of the 103-year old organization's campus and facility. Established in 1971 by the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Governor's Arts Awards are Tennessee's highest honor in the arts. The awards recognize extraordinary artistic and cultural contributions by individuals or organizations with state, regional and national impact.

“It is humbling to be acknowledged in this way,” Debbie says. “But it is the team at Theatre Memphis that deserves credit. It is our outstanding staff, our hard-working Board of Directors, and the many devoted volunteers who make Theatre Memphis the best of the best in our theatre community. This honor is for us all.”

Litch was joined with acknowledgements by the likes of Memphians Carla Thomas as Distinguished Artist and Frank Bluestein for Arts Leadership. A total of 11 others that represented arts management, education, performance and contributions to the arts in Tennessee were honored in private ceremony and a public celebration/presentation. A full list of those can be seen here, https://tnartscommission.org/news/governor-and-first-lady-lee-honor-twelve-recipients-of-the-2021-2023-governors-arts-awards/

Memphis was also well represented by the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band which entertained and accompanied vocal artists throughout the evening, including Wendy Moten (acknowledging her having performed at Theatre Memphis) who sang a tribute to Carla Thomas. The ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee at the Governor's mansion.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.