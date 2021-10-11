Theatre Memphis Centennial Celebration to Continue With URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

Urinetown, The Musical moves into the Lohrey Theatre October 22 - November 7, 2021, as the celebration of the 100th consecutive season of Theatre Memphis continues. Witty and irreverent, the show is a satire of capitalism with a wink to the great musicals of the past. Set in the future during a 20-year drought, a private company has procured all the rights to toilets and profits by forcing citizens to pay for their use. A young hero steps in to fight for the right for everyone to have free access to the facilities and, in the course of the revolution, falls for the daughter of the villainous corporation's owner.

Ann Marie Hall directs Urinetown, The Musical and brings a broad range of experience to set the right tone for the show. Though the concept may seem bizarre to the public she relates, "Urinetown is where we all live under the corporate hand of injustice and greed. Where the world is suffering a global downfall of resources. Where the rise of anarchy invigorates the yearn for freedom, but without vision to correct the problems. But mostly it is a musical about the need to pee for free."

"The message is quite clear. If you don't stand up for your rights ... you'll lose them," Debbie Litch, Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, states. "When selecting a season for Theatre Memphis, we try to inject current and contemporary works as well as the classics. With Urinetown, The Musical, we have a show that deals with universal corporate greed (how relevant is that?) and a love story ... nothing is more classic than that."

With the return of live theatre to the public, Theatre Memphis will require masks to be worn at all times while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will be masked with clear shields and extra space has been reserved between them and the audience. For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please go to the website, www.theatrememphis.org/covid-19-policies.

Tickets can be purchased here. A complete cast & crew list is available at www.theatrememphis.org/urinetown-the-musical