Theatre Memphis Begins Major Renovation Project This Fall

Theatre Memphis has just begun a $5 million renovation of its space, the theater's first major upgrade since 1983.

Oct. 2, 2020  
        

In addition to adding restrooms, a new hallway, and a bar area to the space, the renovation also includes an expansion of the lobby. The building's exterior will also get a facelift with new landscaping, and a reconfiguration of the theater's entrance to enhance visibility from Southern Avenue.

Renovations are expected to continue through July 2021.

Check out some preliminary plans for the renovations here!

