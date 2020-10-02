Theatre Memphis Begins Major Renovation Project This Fall
Theatre Memphis has just begun a $5 million renovation of its space, the theater's first major upgrade since 1983.
Theatre Memphis has just begun a $5 million renovation of its space, the theater's first major upgrade since 1983.
In addition to adding restrooms, a new hallway, and a bar area to the space, the renovation also includes an expansion of the lobby. The building's exterior will also get a facelift with new landscaping, and a reconfiguration of the theater's entrance to enhance visibility from Southern Avenue.
Renovations are expected to continue through July 2021.
Check out some preliminary plans for the renovations here!