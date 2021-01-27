Theatre Memphis Announces Valentine's Day Offerings

Theatre Memphis announces the pre-sale of a unique Valentine's Day offering, Love Notes. Designed to be the complete package for a special Valentine gift, a treat-filled basket comes with a digital link to specially performed audio (songs and the spoken word) by local theatre artists to benefit Theatre Memphis.

The Valentine's package includes not only an option for one of three audio files geared toward "that someone special," but also includes a bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir, two wine glasses etched with the Theatre Memphis logo, four wine charms from the Theatre Memphis Stage Floor Creations Collection, two Dinstuhl's candy bars and a custom note card for a personal message. The audio will be emailed or texted to the purchaser and the gift baskets are available for pick up February 10th - 13th from Noon to 4 pm. The cost of the gift basket (which includes an audio file) is $50. Audio files alone may be purchased for $10 each.

The performance choices for the audio files were selected to appeal to a range of sentiments. One choice is the beautiful ballad 'Till There Was You' from the musical, The Music Man. Sung as a duet by Amy Nabors and Kortland Whalum, it is a romantic declaration of love. A second musical choice (sung off-key and with comedic interpretation by Jude Knight, a la Florence Foster Jenkins) is "What's Love Got To Do With It?", a Tina Turner hit used in the Broadway musical, Tina! The Tina Turner Musical. A perfect counter message to send to Valentine skeptics. A third option is non-musical, William Shakespeare's 18th Sonnet (The Valentine's Day Sonnet) read by the velvet-voiced Charles K. Hodges. A real classic that states true emotion ("Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?").

Debbie Litch, Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, credits the innovation of the Theatre Memphis staff with the idea to create a special package to offer the public as a way to stay connected with TM's patrons and to support the theatre financially while live performances are still not a viable option. "Our mission is to provide outstanding theatrical events," she says, "and at this time we are not able to do that as a live performance venue. But we can supply something performance-based that we can send out digitally that stands up to our commitment to artistic excellence. And then, who doesn't like a good Pinot Noir and chocolate?"

For more information or to order a Love Notes package, go to www.theatrememphis.org/love-notes or call 901.682.8323.