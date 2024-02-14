Theatre Memphis Announces GREASE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST And More for 2024-25 Season

Theatre Memphis has announced its 2024-245 season with a season decidedly dedicated to variety. All take a bow in the coming season to present quality entertainment to theatre patrons.

As Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, “As we were putting together our new season, we were drawn to compelling stories that were creating a wide range of entertainment options. We felt it led us to a season that touches all walks of life celebrating classic works, historical tributes and familiar titles.” Litch adds, “We have been so blessed and grateful that our patrons are showing up in record numbers. We feel that our attention to programming, consistent artistic quality, affordable tickets and our accessible facility have all led to this success.”

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the 2024 – 25 season will include a full range of musicals, dramas, and comedies. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season with the popular musical Grease.

This rollicking show throws back to the 1950's and centers on a Summer romance that ignites a battle of the sexes. Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will follow in the lineup, an all-time favorite mystery that keeps you guessing who-done-it until the end.

The classic Disney story, Beauty and the Beast, comes to the stage in February 2025 for an extended run as it tells the tale of a young girl, Belle, and a young prince trapped by a spell. Next, the entertaining and laugh-out-loud Rumors by Neil Simon comes with all its charm in April and May with farce center stage.

The season will end with the sassy and sultry Fats Waller musical tribute, Ain't Misbehavin', opening in June. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol*, will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 47th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the magical William Shakespeare comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. In November an updated revival of a two-woman show will take the stage, Parallel Lives, with ever-changing characters creating boundless laughs featuring Kim Justis Eikner and Jenny Odle Madden.

Inherit the Wind, an explosive legal drama that centers on a controversial case arguing the balance between church and state, will be presented in January 2025. Back by popular demand and a resounding success from last season and closing the Next Stage season line up, Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson is remounted and follows the amazing journey of females pioneering in the field of astronomy.

Tickets and More Information

Season memberships for the new 2024-25 season will be on sale starting March 8, 2024, at the opening of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and include six tickets that are good to use on any performance in the Lohrey Theatre or The Next Stage and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to September 10, 2024, will receive a $10 discount off the regular membership price of $150 and a seventh ticket! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

All evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Dates for all productions are listed below. More information on all the shows will be available on our website as of February 14, 2024, at www.theatrememphis.org/seasons/2024-25.

2024-25 Season.

LOHREY THEATRE

Grease, August 16 – September 8, 2024

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, October 11 – 27, 2024

* A Christmas Carol, 47th Annual Production December 6 - 23, 2024kk

Disney's Beauty and the Beast, February 28 – March 30, 2025

Neil Simon's Rumors, April 25 – May 11, 2025

Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical, June 6 – 29, 2025

NEXT STAGE

William Shakepeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, September 13 – 29, 2024

Parallel Lives, November 8 – 23, 2024

Inherit the Wind, January 17 – February 2, 2025

Silent Sky, April 9 - 20, 2025

*NOT PART OF THE SEASON MEMBERSHIP PACKAGE, BUT MEMBERS GET DISCOUNTS ON ADULT FULL PRICE TICKETS.

Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.