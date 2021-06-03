Theatre Memphis Announces 2021-22 Season

Theatre Memphis has announced its 2021-22 season after an abbreviated season in 2019 to accommodate renovations and having been closed for the 2020-21 season due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Theatre Memphis will open to full capacity (continuing to follow current suggested safety guidelines) on August 27, 2021, to begin celebrating a century of entertaining the community featuring eleven productions between two stages. The 100 year milestone is one that very few community theatres can claim as continuously performing for that long of a period of time.

The festive 100th anniversary season, presented by First Horizon Foundation, will include a full range of musicals, dramas, comedies and new works. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season with Hello, Dolly!, an all-time favorite of theatre-goers that follows the brassy matchmaker Dolly Levi and her antics. Sherlock's Last Case will follow in the lineup in October as an intense and suspenseful story pitting the famous and poplar detective with some unexpected rivals. The haunting and nostalgic, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Our Town by Thornton Wilder will be presented in January 2022 with the flamboyant and affirming, over-the-top musical La Cage aux Folles storming the stage in March. The season will end with the zany and delightful period comedy You Can't Take It with You opening in April and, finally in June, the emotional and inspiring Ragtime, a musical documenting three distinctly American tales of promise set at the dawn of the new 20th century. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol*, will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 44th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the touching and sentimental The Secret Garden, adapted and directed by Jason Spitzer. Urinetown, The Musical, a witty and irreverent satire on capitalism follows in November. The regional premiere of the tense and relevant drama about racial tensions, American Son, will be presented in February 2022. The last show of the season in the Next Stage will be the poetic and dynamic Cicada, written and directed by Jerre Dye. Performing in April, this unique piece of theatre sheds light on the enduring Southern spirit in the form of a coming of age ghost story.

Season memberships for the new 2021-22 season are currently on sale and include six tickets that are good to use on any performance and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to August 3, 2021 will receive a $15 discount off the regular membership price of $145 and a seventh ticket! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets

New this year, all evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Dates for all productions are listed below, visit www.theatrememphis.org/2021-2022-season for more details about each show:

2021-22 Season, 100th Anniversary Season

All evening performances will begin at 7:30pm, matinees at 2pm.

LOHREY THEATRE

Hello, Dolly! August 27 - September 19, 2021

Sherlock's Last Case October 15 - 31, 2021

* A Christmas Carol, 44th Annual Production December 3 - 23, 2021

Our Town January 14 - 30, 2022

La Cage aux Folles March 4 - 27, 2022

You Can't Take It with You April 22 - May 8, 2022

Ragtime June 3 - 26, 2022

NEXT STAGE

The Secret Garden September 24 - October 10, 2021

Urinetown, The Musical November 5- 20, 2021

American Son February 4 -20, 2022

Cicada April 1 - 16, 2022

*NOT PART OF THE SEASON MEMBERSHIP PACKAGE BUT MEMBERS GET DISCOUNTS ON ADULT FULL PRICE TICKETS.

Visit their website at www.theatrememphis.org.