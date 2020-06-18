Theatre Memphis 100th Season Altered

In response to the guidelines from the city and county government and the Center for Disease Control, Theatre Memphis has adjusted the upcoming 2020-21 season to be in compliance regarding the COVID 19 pandemic. Two shows scheduled for 2020, The Secret Garden and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, will be moved from the first half of the 2020-21 season to the 2021-22 season.

The shows to be performed in this 100th anniversary season begin with Hello, Dolly! in the Lohrey Theatre set now to open September 25 and run through October 18, 2020. That will be followed in the Next Stage with the musical Urinetown, running in its original slot November 6 - 21, 2020. The 43rd annual production of A Christmas Carol will run as originally slated as well, December 4 - 23, 2020. The performances listed for 2021 in this season will remain intact at this time.

Executive Producer of Theatre Memphis Debbie Litch announced, "Of course we would love to have offered every show we had scheduled this season but we are being prudent with the times that are presented to us. With the exception of moving two shows early in our season to next year, currently the rest of the season looks the same. We plan to produce Our Town, American Son, La Cage aux Folles, Cicada, You Can't Take It with You and Ragtime as scheduled." Additional information is available at www.theatrememphis.org or by calling the Theatre Memphis box office, 901.682.8323.

All precautions are being taken to ensure a safe experience for any volunteer or patron at Theatre Memphis. Litch also states, "The safety and comfort of everyone who walks through the doors of our gloriously renovated building to help celebrate our 100th anniversary season is of our utmost concern. Every staff member, volunteer, patron or partner will be required to be in compliance per the most recent health standards that are published. We're here to take your mind off your troubles, not make you worry about them."

Attendance at Theatre Memphis set all-time records last year and the theatre has been closed for renovations since January of 2020. Contractor Grinder Taber Grinder acknowledges the construction work will be completed in August, 2020, and the entire facility will have gone under a deep cleaning for the grand re-opening. Capacity has yet to be set per the government guidelines, but seating charts have been drawn up to accommodate whatever the city finally dictates. Upon opening the new facility, Theatre Memphis will be encouraging guests to wear masks, supplying sanitation stations throughout the building and taking guests' temperatures as required.

Litch offers, "As we work through all the details to bring live theatre back to the public, our hearts go out to all affected by the COVID 19 virus. Every intention and action of ours is to bring joy to the public while keeping the public as safe as possible at our live events as we all aspire to a new normal."

Visit our website at www.theatrememphis.org.

