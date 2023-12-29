Theatre Bristol Reveals 2024 Season; THE LITTLE MERMAID, SCROOGE!, and More!

Theatre Bristol has announced its 2024 Season! The company's 59th year features Disney’s The Little Mermaid!, Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Aesop’s Foibles, The Rainbow Fish, The Mockingbird Sings, Scrooge! The Musical, and A Tuna Christmas.

The Diaries of Adam and Eve

The company will open the season with Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve coming this February and directed by Chris McVey – a great night out with some dinner on the town, perhaps with a date! Shows are February 14-18, so come with your Valentine or just come for a laugh.

Aesop's Foibles

The company's annual partnership with River’s Way is coming to the stage and is guaranteed to sell out as it always does. Written and directed by Dottie Havlik, we present Aesop’s Foibles, a meaningful comedy for all ages with three shows on March 16th and 17th.

The Rainbow Fish

The gift of generosity sparkles in The Rainbow Fish coming to the stage April 20 – 28 for Saturday and Sunday matinee performances, and Saturday evening performances. Reserve tickets online or purchase them at the door. Schools interested in attending weekday morning performances can contact info@theatrebristol.org for reservations.

Auditions for The Rainbow Fish with roles for children and teens are February 12 and 13, with details at Click Here.

The Little Mermaid

In June, it’s a mega underwater sea adventure with Disney’s The Little Mermaid coming to The Paramount Center for the Performing Arts two weekends only June 7-16, and under the direction of Glenn Patterson. Tickets are on sale now at www.paramountbristol.org. Schools can contact info@theatrebristol.org for daytime show dates.

Auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid coming to the Paramount stage in June will be March 1-3, with available roles and details at Click Here.

PLAYtime in the ARTspace

PLAYtime in the ARTspace performances for littles and those who love them resumes on February 3 and continues Saturdays at 10:00 am at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Make friends and enjoy the show, Bristol Bagel coffee and bagels, and Parenting Sweet resources!

The StART of Adventure

The StART of Adventure summer camp runs July 15 – 19, 2024, and registration opens in February. Camp sells out quickly so be sure to register early!

The Mockingbird Sings

The company will also be telling its own story with The Mockingbird Sings, a love story of the musical influences that led to the Bristol Sessions recordings, in time for the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival, September 6-12.

Auditions will be held July 20 and 21. Key roles benefit from being able to sing and play an instrument, but there are many roles available. The character list is posted online and audition forms are being accepted now at Click Here.

Scrooge! The Musical

The rousing holiday favorite, Scrooge! The Musical directed by Camille Gray comes to the Paramount Center for the Performing Arts stage November 22 – 24 and December 6 – 8.

Auditions will be held August 2 – 4, details at Click Here. Schools can contact info@theatrebristol.org for daytime show dates.

A Tuna Christmas

The hilarious comedy, A Tuna Christmas, sequel to the riotous show, Greater Tuna, comes to the ARTspace stage December 13-22.

Auditions are August 5 & 6. Learn more at theatrebristol.org/audition.

Classes

Registration is now open for The School of the Theatre Arts spring semester dramatics classes: Creative Dramatics for ages 5-7 begins February 5 and runs Mondays 5:00-6:00 PM and is $160 for the semester. Dramatics 1 for ages 8-10 begins February 6 and runs Tuesdays 5:00-6:00 PM and is $160 for the semester. Dramatics 2 for ages 11-13 begins February 8 and runs Thursdays 5:00-6:00 PM and is $160 for the semester. Registration is now open at https://theatrebristol.org/tbarts/

Workshops

Upcoming workshops include Dialects, Stage Combat, Musical Theatre Dance, Singing Parts in Musical Theatre, an Acting Series, Stage Management, and more. Free audition workshops will be held for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, The Rainbow Fish, The Mockingbird Sings, Scrooge! The Musical, and A Tuna Christmas, and other productions.

If being in the spotlight is not your interest, but backstage on the production team or crew is, we are forming teams and crews now. Please contact info@theatrebristol.org with your interest and experience. This invitation includes those interested in orchestra, costuming, set design and construction, lighting, sound, stage management, props, publicity, assisting, and many other roles. All roles are volunteer and experience or a strong willingness to learn is welcome.

Opportunities are also available to be a show sponsor or represented in the souvenir programs. Contact us for details about how you can become an arts patron.