The Women in the Arts Festival Comes to Memphis This Weekend

The event is on March 4, 2023, from 10am – 2pm.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Theatre Memphis and the Dixon Gallery and Gardens in association with The National Museum of the American Latino (Smithsonian) are presenting a full day celebrating, honoring and engaging women. The Women in the Arts Festival (in its third year) will be held on both campuses of Theatre Memphis and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens on March 4, 2023, from 10am - 2pm. The event is free and there will be free shuttles between the two venues at 15 minute intervals.

The schedule of events for the day includes performances, drop-in classes, panel discussions, interactive activities and more. The complete schedule of events can be viewed at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228030®id=140&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatrememphis.org%2Fspecial-event%2Fwomen-in-the-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Food trucks will be at both locations and Theatre Memphis will have vendors geared toward women selling promoting their wares and missions in the main lobby of the theatre.

Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, states, "We are thrilled to collaborate with another arts organization as dedicated as The Dixon to promoting the role of women in the arts. A great deal can be learned by attending these events ... about oneself and about working with others. It's a great time to engage, get involved and network with other women."

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.




