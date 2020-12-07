The Orpheum Presents Women of Soul Concert Series

The Orpheum will present the Women of Soul Concert Series. The concert takes place on December 12, 2020.

Aretha Franklin. Betty Wright. Ann Peebles. Just a few of the trailblazers who paved the way for not just women in soul but in every genre of music. Their acrobatic vocal stylings and gut wrenching delivery were only bested by those meaningful lyrics-cries for RESPECT or lamenting on how the rain reminds us of those things we wish to forget. These amazing women weaved stories of the beauty-as well as the pain-of womanhood.

Fast forward a few decades, a new resurgence of soul began to spring up globally and Memphis is, once again, a guiding light. The Women of Soul concert is a showcase of the talent that has kept our soulful tradition alive, carrying its torch, and using its fire to ignite new sounds, new legacies. Open your hearts and ears to the new sounds of Memphis Soul in the second installment of the Women of Soul Concert Series as we present Stefanie Bolton, Keia Johnson, Tonya Dyson, and Talibah Safiyah.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://orpheum-memphis.com/event/women-of-soul-december-2020.

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You