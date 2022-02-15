The Murfreesboro Little Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre continues its 60th season with "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

The show tells the story of fifteen-year-old Christopher (performed by Jordan Chambers) who has an extraordinary brain, is exceptionally intelligent but has difficulty dealing with the sounds and stresses of everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling 2003 novel and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is a thrilling and heartwarming adventure story featuring an unforgettable young hero.

This production will be performed at Walnut House (116 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro) and runs Thursday, March 3rd through Friday March 5th at 7:00 pm with a Sunday matinee, March 6th at 2:00 pm. For reservations and additional information please go to www.mltarts.com.

Photo Credit: Valkyrie Rutledge