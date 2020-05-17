The Gates Of Graceland Re-Open Thursday, May 21

Elvis Presley's Graceland, 100+ acres dedicated to the King of Rock 'n' Roll, will welcome back guests beginning Thursday, May 21. The second most recognized home in America (after the White House) is committed to the health and safety of their guests and associates and has been working diligently to reconfigure all operations - including tours, retail and restaurants - to meet or exceed social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines. With Mansion tours reduced to 25% capacity, guests will have the unique opportunity to walk in Elvis' footsteps like never before - in your own personal mansion tour space spread out from other guests.

The state-of-the-art entertainment and exhibit complex over 200,000-square-feet in size, Elvis Presley's Memphis offers guests the opportunity to tour the largest collection of Elvis memorabilia in the world in their own space, at their own pace. During the re-opening phase, restaurant capacities will be reduced by 50% and outdoor patio seating will also be available.

In addition to reduced capacities, Graceland's new health and safety protocols include all associates wearing masks (guests are encouraged to wear masks, as well), temperature checks for both guests and associates, 6 feet social distancing markers placed throughout the property, enhanced sanitization procedures featuring commercial-grade continuous cleaning, hand sanitization stations and touchless payment options.

For more information on Graceland's Covid-19 policies visit https://www.graceland.com/covid

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality," stated Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Graceland Holdings. "We're doing this in a safe manner and in the best interest for our community, our employees and our guests. Together, we will succeed."

Due to reduced tour capacities allowing for social distancing, guests are strongly encouraged to reserve their tour tickets in advance of their visit at https://www.graceland.com/ticket-information.





