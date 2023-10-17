The Circuit Playhouse Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Running November 24th – December 22nd 2023 at The Circuit Playhouse in The Memphian Room.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Photo 3 Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre
Collage Dance Collective to Host 13th Annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser Photo 4 Collage Dance Collective to Host 13th Annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser

The Circuit Playhouse Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

The Circuit Playhouse Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor, ShowImage Displays presents Who's Holiday! by: Matthew Lombardo.

Who's Holiday! was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert at The Westside Theatre in New York City on November 20th, 2017.

Running November 24th – December 22nd 2023 at The Circuit Playhouse in The Memphian Room in Overton Square Performing Arts District, 51 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656. 

This Holiday Season, get ready for a party like no other! Who's Holiday! is bringing a whole new side of Cindy Lou Who to the stage. She's not just an innocent little girl anymore, and she's got a lot more tricks up her sleeve. Join in on this adult comedy that is guaranteed to leave you laughing all night long.

Playhouse on the Square continues their Holiday Season with a holiday favorite headlined by Courtney Oliver (Who's Holiday!) with Nicole Pritchard (Guys and Dolls) as her understudy and directed by Marcus Cox.

Who's Holiday! opens November 24th at 8pm and runs through December 22nd at The Circuit Playhouse in the Memphian Room. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday with a 7pm curtain. The last 2 performances will be December 21st and December 22nd with a curtain at 9pm.

Season 55 offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit our website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Friday, November 24th and the performance is Thursday, November 30th.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
LES MISERABLES Returns to Memphis in February 2024 Photo
LES MISERABLES Returns to Memphis in February 2024

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10am for its engagement at Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre February 6 -11, 2024.

2
Registration Now Open For Free Performing Arts Day Camp For Young People Who Stutter Photo
Registration Now Open For Free Performing Arts Day Camp For Young People Who Stutter

The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the return of Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis – a FREE two-day camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18, that helps build confidence and community. Find out how to register here!

3
Playhouse On The Squares PLAY SLAM! Returns for Sixth Year Photo
Playhouse On The Square's PLAY SLAM! Returns for Sixth Year

Playhouse on the Square's Play Slam! Press Release features an exciting event that showcases new plays and playwrights. Don't miss this opportunity to experience fresh and innovative theater.

4
Playhouse on the Square Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This November Photo
Playhouse on the Square Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This November

Join us on a magical journey down the yellow brick road with 'THE WIZARD OF OZ' at Playhouse on the Square! Experience the beloved classic brought to life on stage. Don't miss this enchanting production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
Wicked in Memphis Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest in Memphis The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (10/05-10/29)
Hamlet in Memphis Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
Les Miserables in Memphis Les Miserables
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
The Importance of Being Earnest in Memphis The Importance of Being Earnest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (11/30-12/17)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Memphis SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Orpheum Theatre (11/21-11/26)
The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala in Memphis The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver in Memphis The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
Mamma Mia! in Memphis Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (7/16-7/21)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Memphis Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (3/12-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You