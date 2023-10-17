The Circuit Playhouse Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor, ShowImage Displays presents Who's Holiday! by: Matthew Lombardo.

Who's Holiday! was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert at The Westside Theatre in New York City on November 20th, 2017.

Running November 24th – December 22nd 2023 at The Circuit Playhouse in The Memphian Room in Overton Square Performing Arts District, 51 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

This Holiday Season, get ready for a party like no other! Who's Holiday! is bringing a whole new side of Cindy Lou Who to the stage. She's not just an innocent little girl anymore, and she's got a lot more tricks up her sleeve. Join in on this adult comedy that is guaranteed to leave you laughing all night long.

Playhouse on the Square continues their Holiday Season with a holiday favorite headlined by Courtney Oliver (Who's Holiday!) with Nicole Pritchard (Guys and Dolls) as her understudy and directed by Marcus Cox.

Who's Holiday! opens November 24th at 8pm and runs through December 22nd at The Circuit Playhouse in the Memphian Room. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday with a 7pm curtain. The last 2 performances will be December 21st and December 22nd with a curtain at 9pm.

Season 55 offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit our website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Friday, November 24th and the performance is Thursday, November 30th.