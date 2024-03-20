Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches 6-Month Classical Theatre Apprentice Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tennessee Shakespeare Company has announced its call for applications for its second annual Classical Theatre Apprentice Program. This six-month-long Program will begin September 2, 2024, and will run through March 7, 2025. Candidate applications are due by April 11.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the Mid-South’s professional, classical theatre now in its 16th season in Memphis.

The Classical Theatre Apprentice Program at TSC is focused on experiential, classical stage performance/stage management/production training and work designed to support emerging theatre professionals as they launch and sustain their early/mid careers. This apprenticeship focuses on immersive career development opportunities. Apprentices are guaranteed to act and teach, stage manage, or provide production assistance in multiple areas in a variety of shows, including mainstage productions.

TSC’s season will be announced later this Spring but will include Education touring productions of Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet. The performance season will include four to five productions, at least two of which will include Apprentices.

Apprentices will be on hiatus from work from December 23, 2024, through and including January 5, 2025. Apprentice work-weeks (a total of 25) will consist of approximately 40 hours per work-week, on average, and will include at least one day off per week.



Apprentices will be hired as full-time employees of TSC and will earn a salary of $290.00 per week. Apprentices will be responsible for all costs associated with living in the Memphis area for the duration of the apprenticeship. These costs include, but are not limited to, round-trip transportation from primary residence to Memphis; in-town Memphis transportation when not in a TSC vehicle; meals; housing. If Apprentices use their own vehicle for TSC-related work, they will be reimbursed.

TSC and its casting and hiring policies are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and provide equal opportunity to all candidates.

Program training for performers, supervised by Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary, will focus on developing the classical actor in areas of voice, movement, actor-audience relationship, structure of Shakespeare’s verse, clowning, dance and fight, auditioning, and the business of marketing oneself as a working actor. Training will include master classes, mock auditions, ongoing specialty training classes with TSC teaching and artistic staff, and classes with visiting artists.

Program training for stage managers and technicians will be supervised by TSC Production Manager Jeremy Fisher, with additional management provided by TSC’s production stage manager. Opportunities to train and work in areas of management, design, lighting, sound, scenic/props, costumes, and all technical aspects will be customized for each Apprentice and will include a range of possibilities from shadowing to running responsibilities.

Initial applications for actor candidates: please submit resume, headshot, and a letter of interest to Dan McCleary at danmccleary@tnshakespeare.org. Candidates may then be invited to a virtual video audition.

Initial applications for stage manager/production candidates: please submit resume and any website resource, and a letter of interest to Dan McCleary at danmccleary@tnshakespeare.org. Candidates may then be invited to a virtual interview.

All letters of interest should address a candidate’s passion for classical theatre, awareness of TSC’s work and its mission, how previous training has prepared them for an immersive professional theatre experience, and their relationship to commitment, compassion, generosity of spirit, and courage in the theatre.

All applicants will be made aware of initial decisions by April 14. If invited to proceed in the application process, applicants will submit videos/interviews by May 6. Final decisions will be communicated by TSC to all applicants by May 23.

For more information, please visit our site here.



