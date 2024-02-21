Tennessee Shakespeare Company Hosts Children's Literacy Gala 2024 in April

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will host its 15th annual Children’s Literacy Gala on Saturday, April 20 at 6:00 pm: “A Shakespeare Cabaret featuring songstress Susan Marshall.”

TSC also will honor longtime Harding Academy educator Janelle Phipps with its second annual Teacher of the Year Award sponsored by the Jack Jones family.

All proceeds from the Gala will go toward TSC’s Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Fund and the Barbara B. Apperson Angel Fund: supporting a variety of Education and Outreach Programs for the coming year and making possible as many as 30,000 points of contact with children and participants of all ages in over 50 area schools, detention centers, and the Memphis V.A. Hospital.

TSC’s Gala will feature the award presentation to Ms. Phipps, her remarks, a festive buffet feast, open bars, fun live and silent auctions, and a chance to enter and win the drawing for a Broadway Trip for Two to NYC sponsored by Pat and Thane Smith.

The centerpiece of the evening, sponsored by Gossett Motor Cars, will be the 45-minute “Shakespeare Cabaret” performance by award-winning Memphis singer Susan Marshall as she lends her inimitable R&B/Soul stylings to songs from Broadway musicals inspired by Shakespeare's plays: West Side Story, The Lion King, Kiss Me, Kate!...and more. TSC's Dan McCleary, Stephanie Shine, Nic Picou, Lauren Gunn, and The Acting Company will share the stage to provide fun snippets of the plays.

Attire is festive. Seating will be limited to 150 guests.

TSC annually works with children ages 5-18, primarily in Title 1 schools, as well as incarcerated youths and military Veterans in near-daily programming that develops students’ literacy, desire to read, and compassion. Those acclaimed programs include the Romeo and Juliet Project, the Macbeth Initiative, Feast of Crispian-South, Poetic Justice, and Juvenile Justice.

