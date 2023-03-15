Tennessee Shakespeare Company Announces 8-Month Classical Theatre Apprentice Program

Tennessee Shakespeare Company today announced its newest theatrical endeavor, the Classical Theatre Apprentice Program.

This eight-month-long Program will begin September 5, 2023, and will run through April 26, 2024. Candidate applications are due by April 14.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the Mid-South's professional, classical theatre now in its 15th season in Memphis.

The Classical Theatre Apprentice Program at TSC is focused on experiential, classical stage performance/stage management/production training and work designed to help emerging theatre professionals launch and sustain their early/mid careers.

This apprenticeship focuses on immersive career development opportunities. Apprentices are guaranteed to act and teach, stage manage, or provide production assistance in multiple areas in a variety of shows, including all mainstage productions during TSC's 16th season.

TSC will award a grant of $8,000 to each Apprentice, who will be responsible for their own transportation/room/board in the Memphis area.