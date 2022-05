TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, May 20 for the premiere Memphis engagement at the Orpheum Theatre August 16 - 21, 2022. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Memphis as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000), orpheum-memphis.com, and Ticketmaster. For more information, please visit tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.

Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch in summer 2022. A production in London's West End is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Follow To Kill a Mockingbird

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tokillamockingbirdbway/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mockingbirdbway/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/mockingbirdbway