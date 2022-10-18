THE WIZARD OF OZ Returns To Playhouse On The Square

Based on the classic motion picture, young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away in a tornado to the magical land of Oz. In a plot of twists and turns, Dorothy's amazing adventure returns to Playhouse on the Square. There is indeed no place like home! This revival is perfect for the entire family.

Playhouse on the Square continues its tradition of incorporating young actors into their productions around the holidays. The Wizard of Oz will include X and Y casts of young people varying in ages from 8 to 14 years old. These bright young stars are a mixture of public, private, and home-schooled students from across the Mid-South.

Whitney Branan (Something Rotten, Cabaret) returns to the Director/Choreographer's chair for this production. In a current interview, Branan recalls her connection to Dorothy and her adventures. "I was alone a lot as a kid and spent a lot of time in my imagination. I thought that maybe that was weird. But watching The Wizard of Oz and being mesmerized by the images and the searching for heart, courage, and home comforted me."

Headlining The Wizard of Oz cast is Patsy Detroit (May We All), as Dorothy. Detroit returns to Memphis after co-starring in the World Premiere production of May We All in Nashville, TN. The Cowardly Lion will be portrayed by community actor Tyler Brumback (A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline). Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Christian Nieves (Something Rotten, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline), plays Tin Man. Former Playhouse on the Square Associate Danny Crowe (1984, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure) returns to the Playhouse on the Square stage as Scarecrow.

The Wizard of Oz at Playhouse on the Square will run for 7 weeks including Saturday and Sunday matinee productions. Schools across the Mid-South have the option to book daytime matinee productions by contacting the theatre box office at (901) 726-4656. Student ticket subsidy is available to Tennessee students experiencing financial hardship. Additional information regarding ticket subsidy can be found at https://tnartscommission.org/.