THE WIZ, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Set For the Orpheum's 2024-25 Broadway Season

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the 2024-2025 Broadway Season featuring eight shows.

Season ticket packages include seven shows and one optional show that can be added to any package. Current Season Ticket Holders can renew now. Ticket packages for new Season Ticket Holders will be available starting Thursday, April 18. New this season, those interested in becoming a Season Ticket Holder can join a special Priority List starting now until April 12 to secure access to a 48-hour presale ahead of the public on sale. More information can be found at orpheum-memphis.com/priority.

“We look forward to bringing another exciting season of Broadway to the Mid-South,” said Brett Batterson, Orpheum President & CEO. “This 2024-2025 season features Tony Award winners, regional premieres, reimagined stories and magic that only live theatre can provide.”

The 2024-2025 season begins with MJ – the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour - offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they have never been heard before and tells the story of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical. Closing out the fall is PETER PAN - the high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse.

The new year brings the epic saga of HAMILTON back to Memphis for a two-week engagement. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. The 2023 Tony Award Best Musical winner KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker) about growing up and growing old (in no particular order). Closing out the season is THE WIZ - the groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz that changed the face of Broadway - from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Current season ticket holders can renew now by logging on to Orpheum-Memphis.com/Account. For more information about season tickets visit orpheum-memphis.com/season. The public on-sale for individual shows and group tickets will be announced later.