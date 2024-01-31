THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month

The Glass Menagerie, by Tennessee Williams, engulfs the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis February 9 – 25, 2024. A Southern classic favorite filled with drama and symbolism, the protagonist and narrator, Tom, recalls the family dynamic of a histrionic mother and a disturbingly shy sister who only wishes for a “gentleman caller.” As the family arranges for sister Laura to actually meet someone, the ensuing events reveal the astonishing truth about the family relationships and history portends to repeat itself.

Director Meghan L. Lewis emphasizes that, “This is a memory play, therefore it is not entirely linear; scenes fade in and out; emotion drives what we remember and how we remember it; and all of it is painted in love … ‘for memory is seated predominantly in the heart.’ ” Lewis says that trying to bring the humanity of each of these flawed individuals to life on the stage includes acknowledging their yearnings, anxieties, self-perceptions and rejections. She muses, “… the stories are relatable and we hope that our audiences experience them not as a stiff, classical period piece of the past, but something that is fresh and as real today as it was when it first debuted on Broadway.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch calls out to the general public to experience the emotions delivered by this cast. “Getting a fresh take on a classic piece of work always brings a new perspective,” Litch declares. “This production is true and honest to its roots and yet still can sting like fresh wounds. Kudos to the entire cast and production team for bringing this lovely, raw truth to the stage for, remarkably, the first time in our 102 year history.”

