SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE Comes to Theatre Memphis This Month

Sherlock's Last Case, by Charles Marowitz, sleuths onto the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis looking for "who done it", April 21 - May, 7, 2023. Intense and suspenseful and filled with betrayal, thrills, and witty humor, this story picks up where the classic Sherlock Holmes' stories end. As usual, not everything is as it appears and the plot confronts the great detective with a unique challenge ... straight through to its startling conclusion. This is the Holmes and Watson story you never expected.

Cecelia Wingate helms the mystery and says," It's a little bit spoof on the Conan Doyle stories and the uptight premises of the Victorian era, but is also somewhat modernized. This story focuses on the relationship between Holmes and Watson to a great degree. It leans a little old school Sherlock but mixed with Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. There is comedy, suspense, intrigue, suspension of disbelief, and most certainly the idea that nothing is as it seems." Wingate's dedication to the show has been more than finding ways to make it entertaining. It meant rearranging her schedule for quite a while, all while keeping the bulk of a cast together that was chosen some time ago.

This long-awaited production of a Holmes-centered play comes as the culmination of almost three years in the planning. Originally scheduled in the 2019-20 season, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the production after it had been cast. When it was rescheduled for the next season, some of the same pandemic concerns regarding health and safety prompted Theatre Memphis to once again postpone the Holmes mystery to move a musical from the smaller Next Stage venue to the larger Lohrey Theatre stage. When the show was included in the 2022-23 season there was a sense of determination that nothing would keep the show from the stage as intended. Executive Producer Debbie Litch loves a good mystery, but declares, "I have to admit, solving the scheduling for this one was a challenge and now I can't wait to see this show on the stage. The people involved (many for over two years in the waiting) so deserve to have the best support and hopefully the best time telling this Sherlock Holmes story with a twist."

