Roxy Regional Theatre Will Celebrate 41 Years Aad Unveil CPAC Plans at Gala 41 Next Month

The Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville's oldest professional theatre, is celebrating 41 years of live entertainment with Gala 41, an evening of fine food, art, music, dancing and revelry on Saturday, September 30.



A highlight of the evening will be the Official Unveiling of the Conceptual Designs for the highly anticipated Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) by Bradley Martin of Lyle Cook Martin Architects. Patrons will even be able to bid on the opportunity to hold the first private event in the new space.



The theatre's annual fundraiser will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:00pm. Bidding will be open in a silent auction featuring diverse and original works by area artists, along with specialty gift baskets. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite decade or cocktail attire.



Dinner will be served al fresco in Public Square at 6:15pm and feature a menu by Governor's Fine Catering -- herb roasted chicken with citrus herb butter sauce, caesar salad, sauteed green beans, and rice pilaf -- with specialty cheesecakes by B's Cheesecakes for dessert. (Vegetarian meals are available upon request.) Dinner will be complemented with libations by Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and TriStar Beverage of Clarksville.



Guests will move back inside the theatre at 7:30pm for the unveiling of the CPAC plans and a live auction of original artwork, featuring F&M Bank's Sammy Stuard as auctioneer. Local favorites Syd & The Guild will provide music for the dancing and revelry to follow.



Tickets to Gala 41 are $150 (Choice Level) and $225 (Premier Level). Premier Level tickets include additional perks such as premier seating, as available. Premier Level tables, seating ten, are $2,000 and include a complimentary bottle of champagne.



Reservations may be made online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Reservation deadline is September 22.