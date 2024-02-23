Registration Now Open for The Orpheum Theatre Group's Mending Hearts Camp

Registration is open for this year’s Mending Hearts Camp at The Orpheum Theatre Group. This performing arts day camp for young people who have experienced the death of one or both parents will take place July 8 - 19 for grades 6-8 and July 22 - 27 for grades 3-5 at the Halloran Centre. Registration is open now.

Mending Hearts has given my girl a group of precious kids who are “just like her!” The camp dove into how to cope with the grief of her daddy and explored the arts which is a love she already had! I recommend this camp to other young people who’ve experienced the loss of a parent because knowing you have a community of others living the life you are now finding as “normal” is a huge support.

-Vanessa, Mending Hearts Caregiver

Surrounded by a community of peers who have experienced a similar loss, campers explore their creativity through a variety of performing arts and community building activities.

Orpheum trained teaching artists, supported by healing counselors, facilitate activities that encourage community and collaboration while celebrating the unique talents of each individual camper, giving them creative space to express themselves, build self- confidence, and develop friendships that let them see they are not alone.

For questions or to register, email mendinghearts@orpheum-memphis.com or call 901.529.4247. Registration is $50 per family. Scholarships are available — no child will be turned away due to financial hardship. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com/mendinghearts. This year’s Mending Hearts Camp is generously sponsored in part by FedEx and Elvis Presley Enterprises.