Playhouse on the Square Presents the Regional Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsors Sharon Younger and Art & Nancy Graesser, presents The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by: Ben Power, running January 26th – February 11th at The Circuit Playhouse, Overton Square Performing Arts District (51 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104)

Experience the rise and fall of one of the most influential families in modern finance with The Lehman Trilogy. Follow the story of three brothers as they navigate the twists and turns of American Capitalism over the course of three generations in this Tony-Award-winning play!

*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.

Warner Crocker is the guest Director for The Circuit Playhouse’s Regional Premiere of The Lehman Trilogy.

Playhouse on the Square continues Season 55 with this regional premiere headlined by Kevar Maffitt (Torch Song), John Manness (Something Rotten!), and Michael Gravois (Ink).

The complete cast and crew of The Lehman Trilogy is as follows:

THE CAST

Emanuel Lehman: Michael Gravois*

Henry Lehman: John Maness

Mayer Lehman: Kevar Maffitt

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Warner Crocker

Stage Manager: Emma White

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Scenic Designer: David Galloway

Lighting Designer: Rachel Lauren

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

*Resident Company Member

The Lehman Trilogy runs January 26th through February 11th at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Follow Playhouse on the Square on social media for behind-the-scenes footage and sneak peeks of the show. Group rates are available.

We are proud to offer our drastically reduced ticket prices for Season 55, set at $25, marking a substantial reduction from our previous prices of up to $50. To purchase tickets at the new ticket price of $25 or to secure your discounted subscription package, we encourage you to visit our website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656. The Pay-What-You-Can tickets go on sale January 25th and the performance is Thursday, February 1st.

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.