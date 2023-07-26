Playhouse on the Square Presents The Regional Premiere of FAT HAM

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Show Sponsor Karen McCarthy, presents Fat Ham by: James Ijames, running September 15th – October 8th. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Fat Ham is a deliciously funny retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet set in the American South. “Juicy” returns home after his father's death and must confront corruption and betrayal, deciding whether to seek revenge or forge a new path. Fat Ham is an exploration of identity in society and place in the family.

*Audiences should note that the production features mild adult language.

Jared Johnson returns as Director for The Circuit Playhouse's Regional Premiere of Fat Ham.

Playhouse on the Square continues the momentous Season 55 with this regional premiere headlined by Marcus Cox (), Dorian Davis (Scottsboro Boys), Marc Gill (Jersey Boys), Jessica “Jai” Johnson (Clyde's), Facia Lee (), Mary Pruitt () Brandon Dickerson (Scottsboro Boys) and Trey Oliver (If Pekin was a Duck, Why Am I in Chicago?).

The complete cast and crew of Fat Ham includes Rev/Pap: Marcus Cox, Larry: Dorian Davis, Tio: Marc Gill*, Rabby: Jessica “Jai” Johnson, Opal: Facia Lee*, Juicy: Trey Oliver, Tedra: Mary Pruitt, Swing Juicy/Larry: Brandon Dickerson, and Swing #2: TBA.

Fat Ham runs September 15th through October 8th at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Follow with social media using #FatHam901. Group rates are available.

Effective immediately, we are proud to unveil our drastically reduced ticket prices for Season 55, set at $25, marking a substantial reduction from our previous prices of up to $50.

To purchase tickets at the new ticket price of $25 or to secure your discounted subscription package, we encourage you to visit our website Click Here or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656. The Pay-What-You-Can performance is Thursday, September 21st.