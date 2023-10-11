Playhouse on the Square Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ This November

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch and Show Sponsors Jerry and Nina Patton Family Foundation and 1910 Frame Works, presents: The Wizard of Oz, running November 17th – December 22nd 2023.

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, tells the enchanting story of Dorothy Gale after she is whisked away by a powerful twister and finds herself in the mystical land of Oz. With the help of a Scarecrow, a Tin-Man, and a Lion, she embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard, so she can make her way back home.

Whitney Branan** joins us once again at Playhouse on the Square as Director and Choreographer of this fan favorite, The Wizard of Oz. Rounding out the fantastic creative team is Tom Johnson as Musical Director.

The Wizard of Oz opens November 17th at 7pm and runs through December 22nd at Playhouse on the Square. Public Performances will run Friday nights with a 7pm curtain and a 2pm curtain on Saturdays and Sundays. The last week of performances, December 19th – 22nd, will offer evening public performances with a 7pm curtain. Group sales are available as well as school group sales for weekday matinees. (No performances the week of Thanksgiving – November 21st through November 24th)

Season 55 offers patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit our website Click Here or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. The Pay-What-You-Can performances tickets go on sale Thursday December 14th and Friday December 15th. The performances are Thursday December 21st and Friday December 22nd.

The complete cast and crew of The Wizard of Oz is as follows:

THE CAST:

Dorothy: Patsy Detroit

Mrs. Gulch/Wicked Witch: Caroline Simpson

Aunt Em/Glinda: Jacquelene Cooper

Hunk/Scarecrow: Karl Robinson*

Hickory/Tin Man: Ty Lenderman

Zeke/Cowardly Lion: Jimmy Rustenhaven

Uncle/Oz Guard: Tyler Brumback

The Wizard/Professor: Jimbo Lattimore

Toto: Muppet, Murphy, Vaida, Robin Tallulah (Swing)

ADULT ENSEMBLE:

Josie Chavers, Madeline Gambon*, Charles Hunter*, Ily Jeanniton, Emma Johnson, Lexie Lang, Will Lowery, John Michael*, Gavin Pollan, Joshua Waits, Bizzy Walker (Swing), Amy Phillips (Swing), Hayden Brown (Swing),

YOUTH ENSEMBLE:

X Cast: Drake Shehan, Beals Repetto, Liana Nuckolls, Norah Benjamin, Mckenzie Brewer, Lilah Benjamin, Teresa Nuckolls, Kamilah Flowers, Piper Land, Elaina Bartosch

Y Cast: Je'Myia T. Berry, Zoe James Nevels, Lynx Pollan, Harper Moore, Bronwyn Bowen, Rainorah Jane Pare, Alleia Bakker, Audrey Anne Spiceland, Kaylee Webb, Emrys Dixon

THE CREATIVE TEAM:

Director/Choreographer: Whitney Branan**

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Stage Manager: Tessa Verner

Lighting Designer: Terry Eikleberry

Scenic Designer: Lex Von Blommestein

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Props Designer: Iza Bateman

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Dance Captains: Karl Robinson*, Charles Hunter*, Ily Jeanninton, Josie Chavers, and John Michael*

* Resident Company Member

**The Director/Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union