Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Playhouse on the Square Offers Virtual Theatre Workshops

Play-shop  is a virtual learning program for students K-12, available on demand.

Feb. 2, 2021  
Playhouse on the Square Offers Virtual Theatre Workshops

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education, due to restrictions with the Coronavirus, has temporarily halted education and outreach programs that meet in Mid South area schools. However, enriching a student's educational experience is vitally important to Playhouse on the Square's mission. Therefore, the Education Department has created play-shop , a virtual learning program for students K-12, available on demand, through the streaming platform Showtix4U.com.

play-shop is a series of virtual drama workshops that can be shared with students in the classroom or while they are learning from home online. Lessons include, but are not limited to, learning how to sew on a button, design a set, write a play, or how to warm-up their voices for the stage. There are lessons about how the Greeks originally staged plays and the birth of musical theatre.

play-shop videos range from dance to puppetry, from stage management to theatre history, and much more! The videos are 20-30 minutes long. A handout with supply lists, pre and post activities, and discussion options to engage teachers and students beyond the video, accompanies each workshop. Video options are priced for small, medium, and large class sizes. The Tennessee Arts Commission Ticket Subsidy program can be used to purchase the workshops. Information regarding ticket subsidy can be found at http://playhouseonthesquare.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/TACTicketSubsidy.pdf

Educators or parents interested in purchasing a workshop, should contact Jason Gerhard, Director of Theatre Education at (901) 937-6475, or by email jason@playhouseonthesquare.org. Additional information regarding play-shop can be found at http://playhouseonthesquare.org/play-shop-virtual-drama-workshops.html.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET

Related Articles
Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March Photo

Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March

Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec Presents Montreal/New Musi Photo

Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec Presents Montreal/New Musics Festival

Asolo Rep to Launch Rolling World Premiere of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Ham Photo

Asolo Rep to Launch Rolling World Premiere of FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

CBS EVENING NEWS Spotlights Collaboractions Online New Talk Show BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHIT Photo

CBS EVENING NEWS Spotlights Collaboraction's Online New Talk Show BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March
  • NYC Test & Trace Corps Launches Digital Video Series With Practical Guidance On Safe Living During the Pandemic
  • White Plains Performing Arts Center Offers Jim Brickman SHARE THE LOVE Virtual Valentine's Weekend Concert
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees