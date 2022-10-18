Playhouse On The Square's Holiday Show Series Brings Back JUNIE B. JONES

The Circuit Playhouse's favorite first-grader is at it again! Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School is a hilarious, whole-hearted show about owning up to your mistakes, and how no one is ever done learning. The Kidz Bop inspired production is filled with entertaining songs and dance numbers designed for all families to enjoy.

A first in her Playhouse on the Square tenure, Resident Company member Brooke Papritz (Peter Pan, The Taming) will portray the spunky Junie B. Jones. This will be the first holiday production Papritz will not be flying. For the past seven years, Papritz donned the green tights as Peter Pan. Playhouse on the Square has sunset the productions of Peter Pan in preparation for a new adaptation of the classic that will address the current show's cultural insensitivity.

Returning to The Circuit Playhouse stage as the production's director is Ostrander Award winner and Resident Company member Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors, Smokey Joe's Café). Nelson seeks to use this production to introduce young audiences to the arts. In a recent interview, the Director/Choreographer recounted his own experience with theatre, "You know, I never got to really experience theatre as a kid, so [for me] this is kind of like making up for lost time." Nelson has created a show where there is always something happening. He says he wants a show that will constantly give audiences something to look at and enjoy.

Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School at The Circuit Playhouse will run for 6 weeks including Saturday and Sunday matinee productions. Schools across the Mid-South have the option to book daytime matinee productions by contacting the theatre box office at (901) 726-4656. Student ticket subsidy is available to Tennessee students experiencing financial hardship. Additional information regarding ticket subsidy can be found at https://tnartscommission.org/.