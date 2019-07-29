Playhouse On The Square Pours Into Annual Fundraiser

Jul. 29, 2019  

Playhouse On The Square Pours Into Annual Fundraiser

Playhouse on the Square, with event sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, hosts it's 12th annual fundraiser, THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES, Tuesday, August 13, 2018 from 6pm - 8pm at Playhouse on the Square, 66 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104.

You are invited to the most exciting wine tasting in the the city of Memphis. This fun annual fundraiser brings the theatre's upcoming 2019-2020 season to life as it pairs select shows with 10 different wines to create an evening you won't soon forget.

As characters in full costume describe the wines. You sip and guess the shows for a chance at winning great prizes. You never know who's going to take home the Big one!

Advance tickets are $50. At the door, tickets will go for $65.

Call the Playhouse on the Square box office at (901) 726-4656 or visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org to get your ticket today.



