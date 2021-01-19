Playhouse On The Square Onstage Performances Resume In A New Way

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the Mid-South and safety measures imposed by the Shelby County Health Department, Playhouse on the Square's theaters will remain closed to patrons. However, art has its place during a national crisis.

Throughout history, the arts, in all of its forms, have been used to help a community understand, stay informed, and most importantly heal. From the onset of the global pandemic, Playhouse on the Square has maintained its mission of telling the story of its community and making art accessible regardless of the situation. With programs such as Playhouse at Home, Spotlight Series, and Theatre Education virtual learning opportunities, Playhouse on the Square has stayed busy during the pandemic keeping its patrons informed and entertained.

Now, the mission continues with a new staged production of Doug Wright's play, I Am My Own Wife, starring Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Michael Gravois. This production will be streamed via partnership with Showtix4U, February 18 - 27, 2021.

Based on a true story, and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years, I Am My Own Wife tells the fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a real-life German transvestite who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. - Dramatists

The streamed production will also mark the continuation of the theatre's 52nd season. "Due to the unique circumstances of this past season, and to preserve our mission of providing the Mid-South with performances that speak to the intelligence, the soul, and the imagination of the Memphis community, we have decided to recognize all the digital events of the last year as our 52nd season. A season we can look back on with pride and remember the hard work and perseverance of our staff, artist, designers, and teachers." - Playhouse on the Square Executive Leadership

Additional streaming productions will be announced at a future date.

Gravios returns to the role of von Mahlsdorf, after first performing the one-person play at The Circuit Playhouse in August, 2006. The ground-breaking production earned Gravois and director Stephen Hancock Ostrander nominations. The overall production was also nominated for the 2007 Ostranders for Best Play. The new production will be directed by Playhouse on the Square Associate Director and Resident Company Member, Dave Landis (The Book of Will, Cabaret).

Playhouse on the Square will be adhering to safety protocols enforced by the Shelby County Health Department, including social distancing, facial coverings, and weekly Covid-19 testing of its staff and artists. The rehearsals for I Am My Own Wife are closed to only Gravios, Landis, and a small production team. Before and after every session, the rehearsal room is cleaned and sanitized.

"Offering productions in this new format gives us the exciting opportunity to meet the demands of our patrons, but also keeps our team and community safe. In addition, we have the chance to share who we are and what we do to a much larger national audience, and that is pretty exciting!" says Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox.

Six performances of I Am My Own Wife will be available for streaming via www.showtix4u.com. To purchase a streaming ticket, patrons may visit their website, as well the theatre's website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Patrons who have Playhouse on the Square subscriptions will be able to redeem those for a streaming ticket by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656. Arts Access members should call the box office for streaming ticket availability.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.