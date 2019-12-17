Playhouse On The Square Kicks-Off Season's Second Half With World Premiere WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Donna Sue and Wayne Shannon and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, is proud to present the World Premiere and winner of the 2018 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting competition. This is the first installation of our 2019-2020 POTS@TheWorks series.

When brilliant, idealistic, but poor college student Tracy is tempted by a lucrative job selling term papers to her classmates to pay her tuition, she begins to wonder: Is it ever okay to put being good on hold?

Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Courtney Oliver (1984, Kinky Boots), directs this new work with the talented and familiar faces of Resident Company Member Brooke Papritz (1984, Head Over Heels) as Tracy, Gabe Beutel-Gunn (Shakespeare in Love, Junk) as Perry, Josh Tucker (Vonya, Sasha, Masha, Spike) as Roy, and Playhouse on the Square favorite, Caroline Simpson (Peter Pan, Kinky Boots) makes her TheatreWorks at the Square and non-musical debut as Nadiya.

Playwright James McLindon, currently lives in Western Massachusetts and is originally from upstate New York. During his senior year of college, he and a friend started writing sketch comedy. After graduation, they moved to Chicago with goal of having a play produced within a year. They succeeded and their play was nominated for the Jefferson Citation for New Plays. He then decided to attend law school to specialize in civil rights law. Right now, he's splitting his time between playwriting and practicing law.

The NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition provides an outlet for new playwrights to showcase their work and have a chance to see their play produced on a professional level. Two works are chosen annually to receive a cash prize and fully mounted productions.

Performances will run Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm curtain and with 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You