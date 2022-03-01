Playhouse On The Square Is First Mid-South Theatre To Produce A DOLL'S HOUSE and A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART TWO

At the turn of the nineteenth century Nora Helmer was the most controversial female character on the stage - walking out on her husband and children to find herself. Now she returns to tie up loose ends and she must deal with what she left behind. This spring, The Circuit Playhouse tells the complete story of the Helmers.

Former Playhouse on the Square Associate Company Member, Eileen Peterson (Indecent, Significant Other), plays the epochal Nora Helmer. Resident Company Member Michael Gravios (Little Shop of Horrors, I Am My Own Wife), assumes the role of the restrictive Torvald Helmer. Peterson and Gravios will star in both productions.

Memphis theatre legend and Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Irene Crist (The Goodbye Levee, Sweat) is the director for both projects. According to Crist, "While many folks have heard of A Doll's House and may have read it in high school or saw a production a while ago, doing these shows in rep is a fantastic opportunity to really dive into Nora's whole story. You can't watch one without thinking about the other."

Playhouse on the Square is the first professional theatre company in the Mid-South to produce the two productions together. "Our creative team enjoys a challenge like mounting two productions at the same time, we do it often. With A Doll's House and A Doll's House Part Two, we get a unique opportunity to complete a story in a fun artistic way," comments Marcus Cox, Director of Community Relations.

Ibsen's A Doll's House has left an indelible mark on theatre and the modern world, even though having been originally performed over 140 years ago. "The play is significant for the way it deals with the fate of a married woman, who at the time in Norway lacked reasonable opportunities for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world, despite the fact that Ibsen denied it was his intent to write a feminist play. It aroused a great sensation at the time and caused a "storm of outraged controversy" that went beyond the theatre to the world of newspapers and society." -"Modernism" in Modern Drama, A Definition and an Estimate

The complete cast and crew for A Doll's House and A Doll's House Part Two is as follows:

THE CASTS

A Doll's House Cast

Nora Helmer: Eileen Peterson

Torvald Helmer: Michael Gravois

Dr. Rank: Mark Pergolizzi

Kristine Linde: Kim Sanders

Nils Krogstad: Eric James Shultz

Anne Marie: Martha Vaughan Jones

Helene: Carol Wolder

Messenger: Joe Prestigiacomo

Ivar: Liam Flanagan

Bob: Vivienne Scott

Emmy: Ellen Scott

A Doll's House Part 2 Cast

Nora: Eileen Peterson

Anne Marie: Martha Vaughan Jones

Torvald: Michael Gravois

Emmy: Patsy Detroit

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Irene Crist

Assistant Director: Emma Vascovo

Directing Intern: Mary Jade Learned

Stage Manager: Claire Young

Scenic Designer: Kiah Kayser

Lighting Designer: Haley Northington

Props Designer: Reiley Duffy

Sound Designer: Jason Eschhofen

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Dramaturg: Ryan Scott

Student Matinees are available for A Doll's House. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance for A Doll's House is Thursday, March 24th. A Doll's House: Part Two Pay What You Can Night is Thursday, March 31st.