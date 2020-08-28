Playhouse On The Square Goes RED Tuesday, September 1

Memphis marquees will go red Tuesday, September 1 in unity with the #SaveOurStages.

The Playhouse on the Square marquees at the corner on Union Avenue and South Cooper Street in Memphis, TN will go red Tuesday, September 1st in unity with the #SaveOurStages North American awareness campaign.

The entertainment community of North America is asking for support, as Live events have been completely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The live event industry in North America directly employs more than 12 million people and includes hundreds of thousands of businesses with a combined economic impact of over $1 trillion USD. This likely includes someone you know, are close to, or it may even include you. If WE do not receive government assistance the live events industry will literally collapse, including all of the people involved.

In the wake of this critical truth, Playhouse on the Square and other members of the Memphis Arts Community have partnered with ExtendPUA.org to raise awareness in hopes that the government will provide the appropriate support by way of relief funding and necessary legislation. The RESTART Act is a bill that is currently moving through congress, but has stalled.

On September 1st, performance venues across the nation along with their social media platforms will light up in red in hopes that this will help push the RESTART Act through. Arts lovers across the nation can show their support by visiting https://www.extendpua.org to learn how they can have their voices heard. They can also show their support on social media, using the hashtag, #SaveOurStages and #WeMakeEvents

Our world has faced challenges before and art has a significant place in making sense of how we are all affected by those changes. The social and economic impact of our industry not recovering will not only be detrimental to the millions of people it employs. But their families and the tens of millions of businesses and patrons that benefit as well.

Playhouse on the Square is committed to continue our pursuit of telling the stories of our community, even in the midst of these trying times.

