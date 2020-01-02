Playhouse On The Square Celebrates City's Bicentennial With MEMPHIS

In the afterglow of the Bicentennial Celebration of Memphis and Shelby County, Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Robert B. Briggs and the Briggs Foundation, tamburrino, inc., Monogram Foods, Grayson Smith Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff are excited to offer one of the most popular shows ever produced on a Playhouse on the Square stage.

In the 1950s, on the downtown streets of Memphis, TN, Rock and Roll was born. The marriage of downtrodden blues, uplifting gospel and forlorn country made way to a genre of music that would, one day, speak to the soul of the entire world. But for now, in a seedy bar on Beale, this music has spoken to the soul of a local country-boy. The girl that the sound has come from has stolen his heart. Will the objections from their families or the challenges of society be too much for the couple to withstand? Or will Huey and Felecia let nothing steal their rock and roll?

Reprising the roles of Huey, Bobby, and Delray are Resident Company Members Nathan McHenry (Million Dollar Quartet, Cabaret), Curtis C. Jackson (Tuck Everlasting, Cabaret) and Playhouse on the Square favorite Jarrad Baker (Rock of Ages, Ragtime, 2014). Memphis welcomes the community's theatre regulars, Jenny Odle Madden (Three Tall Women, 9 to 5), as Gladys. John Hemphill (Guys and Dolls, Hot'l Baltimore) returns to Playhouse on the Square as Mr. Simmons and Jonathan Christian (Santaland Diaries, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf : A Parody) reprises the role of Buck Clark. While Justin Allen Tate (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Kinky Boots), returns to the main stage in the role of Gator. Making her Playhouse on the Square debut, as Felecia, is Dawn Bradley.

Playhouse on the Square welcomes the dynamic duo of Jordan Nichols (Buyer and Cellar, Significant Other) and Travis Bradley (Billy Elliot, Dreamgirls) as Director and Choreographer. Music Directing duties belong to Angelo Rapan.

Cast

Felicia - Dawn Bradley

Huey Calhoun - Nathan McHenry

Delray - Jarrad Baker

Bobby - Curtis C Jackson

Gator - Justin Allen Tate

Gladys - Jenny Odle Madden

Mr. Simmons - John Hemphill

Buck Wiley - Jonathan Christian

Wailin' Jo - Jonathan Lee

Christian Boyd

Brittany Church

Ashley Clinton

Natacia Drae'le

Michael Jackson

Brandy Jones

Madeline Jones

Daniel Stuart Nelson

Kylan Owens

Erica Peninger

Jayland Potts

Karl Robinson

Kim Sanders

Breyannah Tillman

Michael J. Vails

Rachel Vernon

Kyler Wade

Noelia Warnette-Jones

Haley Wilson

Production Staff

Directed/Choreographed by: Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley

Music Director - Angelo Rapan

Production Manager/Technical Director - Phillip Hughen

Stage Manager - Morgan Corlew

Costume Designer - Kathie Kovarik

Lighting Designer - Justin Gibson

Scenic Designer - Daniel Mueller

Sound Designer - Carter McHann

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. Matinee performances for school groups are also available on select days during the week. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #MemphisLivesInUs. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is January 23rd.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.





