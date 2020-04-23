Playhouse On The Square Announces Digital Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Playhouse on the Square will continue its artistic engagement with the community by offering PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE AT HOME - a series of digital content through its website and social media platforms. The following, details current content available to enjoy now!

By visiting Playhouse on the Square social media platforms, patrons will be able to enjoy:

The 3-part miniseries: Story Time in Neverland on Facebook and YouTube.

The Dance Like a Lost Boy Competition on Facebook - The competition is now over, but kids can still watch the video to learn choreography and get moving!

POTS Trivia Quiz (found on Facebook). A Production Photo Quiz will be released next Tuesday.

In the Vault - Snippets of past shows on YouTube and Facebook. Clips from the 2015 production of Assassins kicks off the series on Friday, April 24th.

The Department of Theatre Education's Digital Play Series is a weekly scene writing competition with a new writing prompt each Monday and a winning performance filmed by local actors and released on Sundays.

Instagram Takeover Series #ArtistLifeInQuaratine - Playhouse Company Members and Mid-South Theatre Favorites take over the Playhouse Instagram story every other day. So far, 15 artists have been highlighted.

Playhouse on the Square is partnering with City Current Friday, April 24th at 10:00 am - giving an Exclusive Behind the Scenes Tour of our facility with Executive Producer, Michael Detroit.

Additional content and special announcements will be released in the next few weeks. Playhouse on the Square is committed to continuing the pursuit of telling the stories of our community, even in the midst of these trying times. Our team thanks you for your continued support.





