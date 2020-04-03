Playhouse On The Square Adjusts Season And Makes Special Announcement
Playhouse on the Square to adjust performance schedule further, due to COVID-19 recommendations.
Read an important message from Playhouse here:
"The safety of our patrons and artists are very important to our organization. To that end, The Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has taken every recommendation from federal, state, and local leaders, as well as from the leadership of the CDC and World Health Organization to continue the "Safer-at-Home" mandates that have been extended until April 30th. Though we know that our current situation is fluid, we hope to reopen our offices in May with onstage productions resuming in June.
These extensions will affect our original plans to continue our 2019-2020 season, reopening in May. Due to the extended time away from the theatre, the remainder of the 2019-2020 season will include the following:
Little Shop of Horrors
Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
June 26 - July 19, 2020
Playhouse on the Square
Mississippi Goddamn
by Jonathan Norton
June 12 - June 28, 2020
The Circuit Playhouse
St. Paulie's Delight
by J Joseph Cox
July 10 - July 26, 2020
TheatreWorks at the Square
In response to these adjustments, the Playhouse on the Square 2020-2021 season will now include Something Rotten opening April 30, 2021 and running until May 23, 2021. Patrons will have to wait for the musical's Regional Premiere. But we can ensure you it will be worth it!
Announcing the Two More Shows to Playhouse on the Square's 52nd Season
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is excited to announce the 2020-2021 season will now include the Regional Premieres of
Ink
by James Graham
August 21 - September 6, 2020
The Circuit Playhouse
A team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news- all this, under the watchful eye of controversial newsman, Rupert Murdoch.
Something Rotten
Book by John O'Farrell & Karey Kirkpatrick
Music & Lyrics by Karey & Wayne Kirkpatrick
April 30 - May 23, 2021
Playhouse on the Square
When Nick and Nigel Bottom decide their theatre troupe rivals that of William Shakespeare the best way to beat him is to hire a soothsayer and write a musical about Eggs... right? This Tony Award-winning romp is a love story to all things theatre!"