Playhouse On The Square Adjusts Season And Makes Special Announcement

Playhouse on the Square to adjust performance schedule further, due to COVID-19 recommendations.

Read an important message from Playhouse here:

"The safety of our patrons and artists are very important to our organization. To that end, The Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has taken every recommendation from federal, state, and local leaders, as well as from the leadership of the CDC and World Health Organization to continue the "Safer-at-Home" mandates that have been extended until April 30th. Though we know that our current situation is fluid, we hope to reopen our offices in May with onstage productions resuming in June.

These extensions will affect our original plans to continue our 2019-2020 season, reopening in May. Due to the extended time away from the theatre, the remainder of the 2019-2020 season will include the following:

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

June 26 - July 19, 2020

Playhouse on the Square

Mississippi Goddamn

by Jonathan Norton

June 12 - June 28, 2020

The Circuit Playhouse

St. Paulie's Delight

by J Joseph Cox

July 10 - July 26, 2020

TheatreWorks at the Square

In response to these adjustments, the Playhouse on the Square 2020-2021 season will now include Something Rotten opening April 30, 2021 and running until May 23, 2021. Patrons will have to wait for the musical's Regional Premiere. But we can ensure you it will be worth it!

Announcing the Two More Shows to Playhouse on the Square's 52nd Season

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is excited to announce the 2020-2021 season will now include the Regional Premieres of

Ink

by James Graham

August 21 - September 6, 2020

The Circuit Playhouse

A team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news- all this, under the watchful eye of controversial newsman, Rupert Murdoch.

Something Rotten

Book by John O'Farrell & Karey Kirkpatrick

Music & Lyrics by Karey & Wayne Kirkpatrick

April 30 - May 23, 2021

Playhouse on the Square

When Nick and Nigel Bottom decide their theatre troupe rivals that of William Shakespeare the best way to beat him is to hire a soothsayer and write a musical about Eggs... right? This Tony Award-winning romp is a love story to all things theatre!"





