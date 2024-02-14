Orpheum Theatre Marquee to Dim in Memory of Former President Pat Halloran

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the lights of the historic Orpheum Theatre marquee will dim on Friday, February 16 at 7:30pm for five (5) minutes in tribute to former Orpheum President Pat Halloran who passed away on Thursday, February 8.

“In honor of Pat Halloran's memory and his significant impact on the performing arts community, the Orpheum Theatre Group will be joining our fellow Memphis theatres in dimming the lights of our historic marquee,” said Orpheum President & CEO Brett Batterson. “We hope this tribute will serve as a visible dedication to Pat's legacy.”

Other organizations participating in this time-honored theatrical tribute include Germantown Community Theatre, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Playhouse on the Square, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, and Theatre Memphis.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat Halloran on Monday, February 19 at 2pm at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education with a reception to follow. For a full obituary, please visit Legacy.com.