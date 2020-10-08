Orpheum Theatre Hosts CAMP SAY ACROSS THE USA: MEMPHIS

The camp takes place November 21-22, 2020.

The Orpheum Theatre will host CAMP SAY ACROSS THE USA: MEMPHIS for two days via Zoom this year. The camp takes place November 21-22, 2020.

This free, 2-day camp has been redesigned to integrate with an online platform to accommodate the evolving needs of our incredible young people who stutter. Working in partnership with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, we have developed an exciting interactive day camp experience that prioritizes connection, collaboration, and FUN for kids and teens who stutter, ages 8-18.

Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis will offer a wide variety of games and activities that encourage communication, creativity, and teamwork. Under the guidance of the Camp SAY leadership staff and the Orpheum's teaching artists and programming staff, campers will work together in small groups to create original artistic pieces - short plays, comedy skits, poems, songs, dances, visual art - and share them with the larger group (Each child can choose whether or not they wish to participate in this final share). It's truly a time of celebration and empowerment, where everyone gets as much time as they need to speak and express themselves fully!

To protect the health and safety of staff and the young people it serves, Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis will take place via Zoom Video Conferencing. Activity Packs will be mailed to each camper (or made available for pick-up) with all of the supplies and materials needed to participate in programming, including a camp t-shirt.

Learn more and register at https://orpheum-memphis.com/all-events/education/camps/camp-say-fall-2020/.

