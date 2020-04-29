Opera Memphis Continues Online 30 DAYS OF OPERA Series With OPERA FOR ANIMALS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera Memphis is continuing its 30 Days of Opera series in April, with Opera For Animals!

On Wednesday, April 29 at 7 PM CT, join the amazing artists for an evening of entertainment featuring furry and feathered friends!

Visit Opera Memphis Facebook page for Opera for Animals on Facebook Live.

Cast

Sharin Apostolou

Stephanie Doche

Helen Hassinger

Philip Himebook

Chelsea Miller

Jake Stamatis





