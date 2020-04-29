Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Opera Memphis Continues Online 30 DAYS OF OPERA Series With OPERA FOR ANIMALS
Opera Memphis is continuing its 30 Days of Opera series in April, with Opera For Animals!
On Wednesday, April 29 at 7 PM CT, join the amazing artists for an evening of entertainment featuring furry and feathered friends!
Visit Opera Memphis Facebook page for Opera for Animals on Facebook Live.
Cast
- Sharin Apostolou
- Stephanie Doche
- Helen Hassinger
- Philip Himebook
- Chelsea Miller
- Jake Stamatis