Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera Memphis Continues Online 30 DAYS OF OPERA Series With OPERA FOR ANIMALS

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  
Opera Memphis Continues Online 30 DAYS OF OPERA Series With OPERA FOR ANIMALS

Opera Memphis is continuing its 30 Days of Opera series in April, with Opera For Animals!

On Wednesday, April 29 at 7 PM CT, join the amazing artists for an evening of entertainment featuring furry and feathered friends!

Visit Opera Memphis Facebook page for Opera for Animals on Facebook Live.

Cast



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper