Nominees Announced for 13th Annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of the Jimmy Awards which includes 46 programs from across the country.
The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) will return for an in-person ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theatre. Students and supporters from 36 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate the 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, sponsored in part by Ticketmaster, Dean HD, Sedgwick, Farris Bobango, and Cheryl and Bill Stegbauer.
"We are overjoyed to be back in person for this year's Orpheum HSMTAs, giving young people the opportunity to come together as a community and share how the arts have helped us persist and remain hopeful through these darker, challenging times," said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education & Community Engagement. "We cannot wait to light up our stage once again with the incomparable talent of high schoolers of the region!"
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is a year-long program that supports, promotes, and celebrates high school musical theatre throughout the Mid-South. The program aims to provide access to arts education, create opportunities for self-discovery and self-expression, develop relationships between regional schools and the Orpheum, encourage collaboration, enhance excellence, build community, and instill a lifelong passion for the arts.
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 46 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Lead Actress and Lead Actor award recipient from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 13th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway - the current home of Disney's The Lion King.
The Orpheum's High School Musical Theatre Awards are Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 7pm. Tickets are $10-$40 and go on sale to the public Monday, May 9. Tickets will be available at orpheum-memphis.com and the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000).
The Orpheum Theatre Group congratulates all the nominees:
Outstanding Small Ensemble:
Bolton High School - The Full Cast- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Briarcrest Christian School - The March Sisters- Little Women the Musical
Lausanne Collegiate School l- Coco, Candy, and Ginger - Zombie Prom
Houston High School - The Bottle Dancers - Fiddler on the Roof
Hutchison- The Ancestors - The Addams Family
St. Agnes Academy - Mal, Evie, J, and CC- Descendants
Millington Central Middle High School- The Full Cast- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Outstanding Large Ensemble:
Southaven High School- Mamma Mia!
St. George's Independent School- Frozen Jr.
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
First Assembly Christian School- Tuck Everlasting
Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Outstanding Chorus:
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Germantown High School- Footloose the Musical
Chester County High School- Cinderella
Cabot High School- Matilda
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Student Orchestra:
Memphis University School- Sweeney Todd
Sacred Heart of Jesus High School- The Little Mermaid
Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof
St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Dance Execution:
Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Fayette Academy- Disney's High School Musical
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Cabot High School- Matilda
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Outstanding Choreography:
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Cabot High School- Matilda
Evangelical Christian School- Grease
St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Outstanding Playbill:
Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Germantown High School- Footloose the Musical
Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Outstanding Poster:
Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Germantown High School- Footloose
Outstanding Front of House:
St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Cabot High School- Matilda
Olive Branch High School- Do You Wanna Dance?
Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
St. Agnes Academy- Descendants
Outstanding Artistic Element:
The Jiggly Frog Trays- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
The Kite- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
The Kite- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
The Yellow Jacket- First Assembly Christian School- Tuck Everlasting
The Egg and Omelet Costumes- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
The Flying Acrobat- Cabot High School- Matilda
The Magic Wand- St. Agnes Academy- Descendants
Outstanding Hair and Makeup:
Germantown High School- Footloose
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Chester County High School- Cinderella
Cabot High School- Matilda
Outstanding Costumes:
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Cabot High School- Matilda
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Germantown High School- Footloose
Harding Academy- Little Women the Musical
Outstanding Lighting:
Germantown High School- Footloose
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Hernando High School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Outstanding Set:
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Lausanne Collegiate School- Zombie Prom
Cabot High School- Matilda
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
Hernando High School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Germantown High School- Footloose
Cabot High School- Matilda
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Student Creative Achievement:
Olivia Kennedy- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Megan Pfeifer- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Morgan Hipp- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
Hannah Haskins- Cabot High School- Matilda
Bruna DaRosa- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Ashlyn Bradford- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Addie Brady- St. Agnes Academy- Descendants
Outstanding Student Technical Achievement:
Andrew McFarland- Cabot High School- Matilda
Austin Anderson- Cabot High School- Matilda
Jessica Hudgins- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Sofia Ragland- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Outstanding Student Stage Management Award:
Alo Covarrubias- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
Cadee Tait- Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Ella Gregory- Lausanne Collegiate School- Zombie Prom
Myla Coleman- Germantown High School- Footloose
Olivia Schinker- Cabot High School- Matilda
Taylor Daniels- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Outstanding Music Direction:
Matthew Eller- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Phillip Nanney- New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Tammy Holt- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Matthew Morrison- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Joel P. Rogers- Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Julie Millen and Nathan McHenry- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Matthew Hayner - Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!
Outstanding Featured Dancer:
Abi Roper- Cabot High School- Matilda
Gabriella Scarpace- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Julia Kate White- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Abbey Price- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Grayson Hoskin- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Madline Clark- St. George's Independent School- Frozen, Jr.
Fifi Younker- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Outstanding Featured Actor:
Darron Kastner as Mysterious Man- South Gibson County High School- Into the Woods
Hudson James as General Genghis Kahn Schmitz- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Jaxon Polk as Mr. John Brooke- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Conor Wells as Mr. Dionysus- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Dakota Dodson as Louis- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Nathan Salvador as Lord Pinkleton- Chester County High School- Cinderella
Kessler Baker as Teen Angel- Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Outstanding Featured Actress:
Sarah Johnson as Fruma Sarah- Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Malee Davidson as Amayzing Mayzie- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Lucy Hettinger as Lurch- Hutchison- The Addams Family
Caroline West as Mrs. Brill- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Grayson Lee as Bruce- Cabot High School- Matilda
Summer Christian as Ethel McCormack- Germantown High School- Footloose
Magdalena Gore as Gary the Snail- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Outstanding Supporting Actor:
Houston Kelly- Professor Bhaer- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Jacob Mutter as Jean-Michel- Chester County High School- Cinderella
Luke Wilkins as Kenickie- Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Jakob Vernon as Harry Bright- Southaven High School- Mamma Mia!
Cade Harkness as Audrey 2- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
Kyle Thomas as Ryan Evans- Lewisburg High School- Disney's High School Musical
Caleb Meurrens as Nigel- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Outstanding Supporting Actress:
Emma Gaskill as Torrey- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Sydney Holladay as JoJo- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Abigail Kirby as Beth March- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Mia Floriani as Rizzo- Evangelical Christian School- Grease
Charlotte Jambon as Karen Plankton- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Jayda Dennis as Urleen- Germantown High School- Footloose
Caroline Donnelly as Ms. Darvis- Fayette Academy- Disney's High School Musical
Outstanding Lead Actor:
Nic Luter as Nick Bottom- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Alex Villem as Plankton- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Brima Gassama as Rev. Shaw More- Germantown High School- Footloose
Lucas Rayborn as Cornelius Hackle- Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!
Parker Mednikow as Laurie- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Jake Reed as Eddie- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom
Kat Davenport as Nostradamus- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Outstanding Lead Actress:
Paige Austin as Marie- Chester County High School- Cinderella
Bella Littleton as Mary Poppins- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins
Anna Baccus as Jo March- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Alix Brown as Matilda- Cabot High School- Matilda
Vera Brown as Snoopy- Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Audrey Holt as Gertrude- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical
Taylor Roberson as Katherine Blake- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday
Outstanding Direction by a Teacher:
Mary Beth Muncie- New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Judy DeFrehn- Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Tim Vaziri- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical
Melani Morgan Blansett- Cabot High School- Matilda
John Smiley- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Rachel King-Barr- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Chris Luter- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
Outstanding Overall Production:
Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors
New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!
Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical
Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!
Germantown High School- Footloose
Cabot High School- Matilda
Collierville High School- Something Rotten!
About The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®:
The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.
About the Orpheum Theatre Group:
The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.
Orpheum Education Declaration of Action: We commit to engaging and collaborating with the people of the Mid-South through the transformative power of the arts.