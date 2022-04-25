Nominees Announced for 13th Annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA) will return for an in-person ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theatre. Students and supporters from 36 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre to celebrate the 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, sponsored in part by Ticketmaster, Dean HD, Sedgwick, Farris Bobango, and Cheryl and Bill Stegbauer.

"We are overjoyed to be back in person for this year's Orpheum HSMTAs, giving young people the opportunity to come together as a community and share how the arts have helped us persist and remain hopeful through these darker, challenging times," said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education & Community Engagement. "We cannot wait to light up our stage once again with the incomparable talent of high schoolers of the region!"

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is a year-long program that supports, promotes, and celebrates high school musical theatre throughout the Mid-South. The program aims to provide access to arts education, create opportunities for self-discovery and self-expression, develop relationships between regional schools and the Orpheum, encourage collaboration, enhance excellence, build community, and instill a lifelong passion for the arts.

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards is part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) which includes 46 programs from across the country. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Lead Actress and Lead Actor award recipient from each of these competitions to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. The 13th annual Jimmy Awards® will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway - the current home of Disney's The Lion King.

The Orpheum's High School Musical Theatre Awards are Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 7pm. Tickets are $10-$40 and go on sale to the public Monday, May 9. Tickets will be available at orpheum-memphis.com and the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000).

The Orpheum Theatre Group congratulates all the nominees:

Outstanding Small Ensemble:

Bolton High School - The Full Cast- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Briarcrest Christian School - The March Sisters- Little Women the Musical

Lausanne Collegiate School l- Coco, Candy, and Ginger - Zombie Prom

Houston High School - The Bottle Dancers - Fiddler on the Roof

Hutchison- The Ancestors - The Addams Family

St. Agnes Academy - Mal, Evie, J, and CC- Descendants

Millington Central Middle High School- The Full Cast- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Large Ensemble:

Southaven High School- Mamma Mia!

St. George's Independent School- Frozen Jr.

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

First Assembly Christian School- Tuck Everlasting

Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Outstanding Chorus:

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Germantown High School- Footloose the Musical

Chester County High School- Cinderella

Cabot High School- Matilda

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Student Orchestra:

Memphis University School- Sweeney Todd

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School- The Little Mermaid

Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof

St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Dance Execution:

Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Fayette Academy- Disney's High School Musical

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Cabot High School- Matilda

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Outstanding Choreography:

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Cabot High School- Matilda

Evangelical Christian School- Grease

St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Outstanding Playbill:

Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Germantown High School- Footloose the Musical

Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Outstanding Poster:

Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Germantown High School- Footloose

Outstanding Front of House:

St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Cabot High School- Matilda

Olive Branch High School- Do You Wanna Dance?

Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

St. Agnes Academy- Descendants

Outstanding Artistic Element:

The Jiggly Frog Trays- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

The Kite- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

The Kite- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

The Yellow Jacket- First Assembly Christian School- Tuck Everlasting

The Egg and Omelet Costumes- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

The Flying Acrobat- Cabot High School- Matilda

The Magic Wand- St. Agnes Academy- Descendants

Outstanding Hair and Makeup:

Germantown High School- Footloose

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Chester County High School- Cinderella

Cabot High School- Matilda

Outstanding Costumes:

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Cabot High School- Matilda

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Germantown High School- Footloose

Harding Academy- Little Women the Musical

Outstanding Lighting:

Germantown High School- Footloose

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Hernando High School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Outstanding Set:

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Lausanne Collegiate School- Zombie Prom

Cabot High School- Matilda

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Hernando High School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Germantown High School- Footloose

Cabot High School- Matilda

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Student Creative Achievement:

Olivia Kennedy- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Megan Pfeifer- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Morgan Hipp- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

Hannah Haskins- Cabot High School- Matilda

Bruna DaRosa- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Ashlyn Bradford- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Addie Brady- St. Agnes Academy- Descendants

Outstanding Student Technical Achievement:

Andrew McFarland- Cabot High School- Matilda

Austin Anderson- Cabot High School- Matilda

Jessica Hudgins- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Sofia Ragland- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Outstanding Student Stage Management Award:

Alo Covarrubias- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

Cadee Tait- Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Ella Gregory- Lausanne Collegiate School- Zombie Prom

Myla Coleman- Germantown High School- Footloose

Olivia Schinker- Cabot High School- Matilda

Taylor Daniels- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Outstanding Music Direction:

Matthew Eller- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Phillip Nanney- New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Tammy Holt- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Matthew Morrison- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Joel P. Rogers- Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Julie Millen and Nathan McHenry- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Matthew Hayner - Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Dancer:

Abi Roper- Cabot High School- Matilda

Gabriella Scarpace- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Julia Kate White- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Abbey Price- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Grayson Hoskin- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Madline Clark- St. George's Independent School- Frozen, Jr.

Fifi Younker- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Outstanding Featured Actor:

Darron Kastner as Mysterious Man- South Gibson County High School- Into the Woods

Hudson James as General Genghis Kahn Schmitz- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Jaxon Polk as Mr. John Brooke- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Conor Wells as Mr. Dionysus- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Dakota Dodson as Louis- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Nathan Salvador as Lord Pinkleton- Chester County High School- Cinderella

Kessler Baker as Teen Angel- Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Outstanding Featured Actress:

Sarah Johnson as Fruma Sarah- Houston High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Malee Davidson as Amayzing Mayzie- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Lucy Hettinger as Lurch- Hutchison- The Addams Family

Caroline West as Mrs. Brill- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Grayson Lee as Bruce- Cabot High School- Matilda

Summer Christian as Ethel McCormack- Germantown High School- Footloose

Magdalena Gore as Gary the Snail- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Houston Kelly- Professor Bhaer- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Jacob Mutter as Jean-Michel- Chester County High School- Cinderella

Luke Wilkins as Kenickie- Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Jakob Vernon as Harry Bright- Southaven High School- Mamma Mia!

Cade Harkness as Audrey 2- Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

Kyle Thomas as Ryan Evans- Lewisburg High School- Disney's High School Musical

Caleb Meurrens as Nigel- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Emma Gaskill as Torrey- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Sydney Holladay as JoJo- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Abigail Kirby as Beth March- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Mia Floriani as Rizzo- Evangelical Christian School- Grease

Charlotte Jambon as Karen Plankton- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Jayda Dennis as Urleen- Germantown High School- Footloose

Caroline Donnelly as Ms. Darvis- Fayette Academy- Disney's High School Musical

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Nic Luter as Nick Bottom- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Alex Villem as Plankton- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Brima Gassama as Rev. Shaw More- Germantown High School- Footloose

Lucas Rayborn as Cornelius Hackle- Bartlett High School- Hello, Dolly!

Parker Mednikow as Laurie- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Jake Reed as Eddie- Arlington High School- Zombie Prom

Kat Davenport as Nostradamus- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Paige Austin as Marie- Chester County High School- Cinderella

Bella Littleton as Mary Poppins- St. Mary's Episcopal School- Mary Poppins

Anna Baccus as Jo March- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Alix Brown as Matilda- Cabot High School- Matilda

Vera Brown as Snoopy- Crosstown High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Audrey Holt as Gertrude- Madison-Ridgeland Academy- Seussical the Musical

Taylor Roberson as Katherine Blake- Jackson Christian School- Disney's Freaky Friday

Outstanding Direction by a Teacher:

Mary Beth Muncie- New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Judy DeFrehn- Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Tim Vaziri- St. Benedict at Auburndale- The Spongebob Musical

Melani Morgan Blansett- Cabot High School- Matilda

John Smiley- Christian Brothers High School- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Rachel King-Barr- Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Chris Luter- Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

Outstanding Overall Production:

Tipton-Rosemark Academy- Little Shop of Horrors

New Albany High School- Hello, Dolly!

Briarcrest Christian School- Little Women the Musical

Northpoint Christian School- Oklahoma!

Germantown High School- Footloose

Cabot High School- Matilda

Collierville High School- Something Rotten!

About The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®:

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

About the Orpheum Theatre Group:

The mission of the Orpheum Theatre Group is to enhance the communities we serve by utilizing the performing arts to entertain, educate, and enlighten while preserving the historic Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. For more information, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.

Orpheum Education Declaration of Action: We commit to engaging and collaborating with the people of the Mid-South through the transformative power of the arts.