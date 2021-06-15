Mid-South Students To Represent At National High School Musical Theatre Awards

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, the Orpheum Theatre Group celebrated the 12th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards in a virtual ceremony that featured performances and awards.

"After over a year of never-ending challenges and dark moments, it has been a joy to put together a ceremony filled with light and hope," said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement.

"While this evening may look different than performances of the past, the passion, dedication, energy, talent, and spirit of resilience that went into producing this year's show was unmatched and we are beyond proud of all of our participating students and schools!"

The Orpheum Theatre Group congratulates the following award recipients!

Outstanding Lead Actress: Jada Bunch, Northpoint Christian School

Outstanding Lead Actor: Ben Gray, Evangelical Christian School

Jada and Ben will represent the Orpheum HSMTA in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards) in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, July 15.

Inspiring Teacher Award: Keith Salter, Collierville High School

Spirit of the HSMTA Award (the Jalen Award): Cayla Green, Bolton High School