Memphis Symphony Orchestra Announces New Flutists

Memphis Symphony Orchestra has announced that Adam Sadberry and Delara Hashemi named new flutists (Acting Principal and Acting Second Flute, respectively).

Adam's orchestral experience includes performances as Principal Flute with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and as a guest section member in the Albany Symphony, Detroit Chamber Winds, New World Symphony, and the Omaha Symphony.

"I can't wait to be in Memphis both to join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and to connect to the city where my family has rich history," Adam said.

Delara Hashemi is a freelance flutist and teacher in the Memphis area. You probably already recognize her because she has been playing in the flute section for two years with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. She also plays with the Memphis Symphony Woodwind Quintet, and plays in the BlueShift Ensemble, Gemini Duo (flute and clarinet), and River City Flute Quartet.

"Listening to and playing with the members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra inspires my musical practice and musical soul," Delara said. "I'm ecstatic and honored to be appointed Second Flute and am really looking forward to the repertoire and magic of this upcoming season!"

Ms. Hashemi completed degrees in flute performance at the University of Memphis where she studied flute with Associate Professor Elise Blatchford, and the University of Central Oklahoma where she studied flute with Professor Dr. Emily Butterfield. Follow them on Instagram! Adam Sadberry @Adamhappyberry Delara Hashemi @Delijune

Come see and hear these extraordinary musicians at the upcoming 2019-2020 concert season!





