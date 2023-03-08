Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Memphis' LoneTree Live Presents Audio Immersive Experience IN A DARK WOOD

In a Dark Wood is a psychoacoustic, immersive theatrical experience that plays with the audience's perception of sound and smell while safely dulling visual cues.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Memphis production company LoneTree Live presents a unique evening of storytelling based on Appalachian urban legends and lore. In a Dark Wood is a psychoacoustic, immersive theatrical experience that plays with the audience's perception of sound and smell while safely dulling visual cues. By presenting the stories in complete darkness, the audiences will find themselves immersed in the story.

Memphis actors will work together to audibly record the stories and their actions in various locations. A binaural microphone will create natural-sounding 3D recordings that detect and direct sound the way our ears do, helping to pinpoint the location of a sound. The audience will be more than observers; they'll be in the middle of the action.

Project collaborators Julia Hinson, LoneTree Live's founder and producer, and Aliza Moran have worked together for more than 20 years. In a Dark Wood is inspired by innovative audio immersive work Hinson saw while studying theatre for her Masters in the United Kingdom, combined with a devising process Moran learned in Ireland as part of her NYU Educational Theatre masters.

"This production is the perfect combination of my love of storytelling and Aliza's enthusiasm for all things spooky and mysterious," said Hinson.

For this complex project, Hinson and Moran have collaborated with Joe Johnson, a Memphis-based composer, sound designer, and singer-songwriter whose works have been featured in New York and Memphis fashion weeks. His sound design with local theatre productions have won numerous awards and nominations.

Performances will run March 31 through April 9 at TheatreWorks at the Evergreen, 1705 Poplar Ave., at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. Limited seating will be available for each showing in order to create a more intimate experience. A lobby bar will be open throughout the evening. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with ID and seniors aged 60+. Tickets are available here.




