Memphis Actor Ann Marie Hall Receives Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award

The Commercial Appeal has reported that Memphis actor Ann Marie Hall is this year's recipient of the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award. Hall, 65, has appeared in nearly 150 local plays since taking on the Carol Burnett role in a Playhouse on the Square production of "Once Upon a Mattress" in 1976.

"I don't sit around my house doing soliloquies in the mirror," Hall shared. "I want an audience. It's the feedback of the audience, that's what keeps me going... "I like to make people laugh,"

She continued to say, "But if you can make 'em cry...or if you can reach that moment of intense emotion where you suddenly realize they've gone deathly quiet - yeah, that's something."

Hall has averaged about three plays a year for the past 40 years.

According to a press release issued by the Ostrander Awards Committee, the Yerian award "honors an individual's distinguished lifetime/career, as demonstrated by outstanding, significant, valuable and lasting service," as well as "support and active participation in a variety of areas and aspects of community theater within our greater Memphis theater world."

Hall shared: "How fortunate am I? I don't have to sit in New York and struggle. I get to do what I like to do. When it ceases to be fun I won't do it. And it's still fun."

Photo credit: University of Memphis

