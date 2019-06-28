Madame McCleave To Be Inducted Into Memphis Music Hall Of Fame

Alongside iconic musicians like Tina Turner, Steve Cropper, The Memphis Boys, and more, Madame Florence Cole Talbert McCleave will be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame on Friday, November 8, 2019.



For three seasons, we have collected hundreds signatures on our petitions to have Memphis's opera icon and trailblazer recognized for the impact she has made on diversity and equity in the music world. Now we say, "Thank you!" to each of you for helping us achieve this momentous tribute to a woman who has impacted so many.



Click here to read about her and the other honorees who will be inducted on Friday, November 8.





