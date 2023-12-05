MEMPHO Presents Announces WIDESPREAD PANIC Memorial Weekend, May 24-25 In Memphis, TN

Organizers behind Mempho Music Festival––which takes place each October on the idyllic grounds of Memphis Botanic Gardens––have announced that festival alumni Widespread Panic will return to Radians Amphitheater for a Memorial Day weekend extravaganza like no other.

The event will take place May 24-25, 2024 and feature two back-to-back headlining shows with two full sets each night from the internationally acclaimed outfit, as well as appearances by Americana icon Margo Price on Friday and country/funk spectacle Paul Cauthen on Saturday. Tickets are on sale beginning this Friday, December 8 at 10:00 AM Central.

Mempho Presents is an independent promotion company that delivers A-list entertainment and fan experiences. In addition to its flagship festival, Mempho Fest, the group is responsible for producing shows and events year-round at venues in Memphis, TN and the Mid-South.

Single and two-day passes to Mempho Presents: Widespread Panic Memorial Weekend 2024 are on sale this Friday at 10:00 AM Central, with premium upgrade and parking add-ons available. Upgraded passes include exclusive access to an on-site bar with air conditioning, permanent restroom facilities, and preferred pricing on beer, wine and cocktails, plus one premium parking spot per upgrade purchased.

Individual parking passes are also available for purchase at $25 a piece. Visit MemphoPresents.com or see below for a direct ticket link and more information.

Widespread Panic has been together over three decades. Formed by vocalist/guitarist John Bell, bassist Dave Schools and late lead guitarist Michael Houser in the mid-1980s while the three attended the University of Georgia, over the next several years the band's lineup has expanded to include drummer Todd Nance, percussionist Domingo Ortiz, and keyboardist John Hermann. The current lineup now includes lead guitarist Jimmy Herring and drummer Duane Trucks.

Attaining true road warrior status, Widespread Panic has broken attendance records across the country, including a staggering 60 consecutive sell-outs at legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18 sellouts at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, additional records in the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Birmingham's Oak Mountain Amphitheater, New Orleans Jazz Fest and The Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Panic has headlined most of the major U.S. festivals including Bonnaroo (eight times), Lollapalooza, ACL Festival, LOCKN', Outside Lands, Forecastle to name just a few.

Over the past 30 years, Widespread Panic has sold over 3 million albums, 4 million downloads. Twelve years ago the band opened its vault and began to release live recordings through its archive series of releases, spotlighting exceptional shows spanning the band's entire career. In 2008 was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and continues to sell out shows across the country.